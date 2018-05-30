Drew Goddard has commented on how the arrival of the new team in Deadpool 2 influenced the direction for the upcoming X-Force movie. The promotional campaign for the Merc with a Mouth's second big screen offering introduced X-Force, which was pretty exciting since it had been previously announced that Goddard was on board to helm the X-Force movie late last year. However, things didn't really go the way many thought that they were going to go while watching the sequel in theaters. There are SPOILERS for Deadpool 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

While X-Force is introduced in Deadpool 2, they don't really make it too far past that introduction sequence, since all of the new members of X-Force end up dying before they can hit the ground and get into battle. Even though the scene was taken directly from the comics, it was still very much a shock to everybody sitting in the theater. So, what does that mean for the X-Force movie? As it turns out, Drew Goddard always wanted to have the focus on Deadpool, Cable, and Domino from the start, so the events of Deadpool 2 weren't that big of a deal. He explains.

"When I think of the comics, I think of Cable and Domino and Deadpool, and it's really just knowing, Oh, right, there's a world in the X-Universe for the blunt instruments of mutantdom. It's much more about the characters and my love for them than it is about any plot or story line. It's more about loving them and wanting to see them bounce off each other."

Speaking further about the radical introduction of X-Force in Deadpool 2, Drew Goddard said, "To be honest, I think that's why it excited me so much." Ryan Reynolds and crew threw a huge curveball at audiences and at Goddard, but that was the allure to the project for the director. Goddard was more concerned with the Reynolds and David Leitch taking their time to craft Deadpool 2 and not have any restrictions. He had this to say.

"One thing I said to Ryan was, Don't worry about it, we'll come up with new ideas; you guys go make your movie, and do your thing. We'll figure it out. That tends to be the way I like to work. It's much more important to focus on making the movie that you're making than focusing on the next thing. It's much more important to just make one good movie and take your time, then let that dictate what the movies are after."

Drew Goddard seems to enjoy a challenge, but it doesn't appear that Deadpool 2 really had much of an effect on X-Force, except for introducing Cable and Domino. Since those characters, along with Deadpool, were always going to be the focal point to begin with, Goddard can start from scratch and make a movie that is just as surprising as Deadpool 2 was. Hopefully, if he does decide to introduce some more characters, they stick around a little longer this time around.

Ryan Reynolds has recently said that X-Force will be Deadpool 3, so Drew Goddard's decision to put most of the focus on the Merc with a Mouth, Cable, and Domino makes more sense now as well. It will be very interesting to see how they take these characters and have them riff off each other for an entire film. While we wait, Deadpool 2 is in theaters and still making a killing at the box office. You can check out the rest of the interview with Drew Goddard and his plans for the X-Force movie at Entertainment Weekly.