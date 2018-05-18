Deadpool 2 is the comic book movie sequel fans have been waiting for and, by most accounts, it serves up a satisfying experience. The movie packs a lot in and, though it certainly tells a complete story, it sets up a lot for the future of the franchise. Specifically, it leaves the door wide open for an X-Force movie and does a lot to help tee that up.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2. For real. This is going to dig into some of the biggest stuff in the movie so if you haven't seen it, turn back now. The trailers and TV spots made it very clear that the X-Force was going to play a major part and, to some degree, that turned out to be true, just not in the way many may have suspected. Without a doubt, one of the biggest surprises in the movie is that the majority of those who were recruited for Wade Wilson's new team died before their first mission even really got going. All except for Domino (Zazie Beetz), who was able to rely on her power of unusually good luck, which Deadpool initially scoffed at.

This sadly means that Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard), The Vanisher (Brad Pitt) and yes, even Peter (Rob Delaney) all bite the dust after jumping out of the plane while trying to stop Cable (Josh Brolin) from killing Russell (Julian Dennison). As hilarious and unexpected as this was, easily making for one of the best sequences in the movie, it's also quite important when it comes to setting up the future of the franchise, which Ryan Reynolds has said will almost certainly be an X-Force movie as opposed to Deadpool 3.

Following the disastrous scene that resulted in the death of several mutants, Deadpool, after being ripped in half by Juggernaut, quite literally composes himself and puts together another team to stop Russell and Juggernaut from killing the Headmaster (Eddie Marsan). This results in Cable teaming up with Wade, Domino, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and her girlfriend Yukio. They all make it out of the third act alive, even though Deadpool would have died were it not for Cable saving him with some time travel funny business. Also, during the post-credits scene, Wade travels back in time after getting his hands on Cable's time traveling device and saves Peter from his death. But he still leaves everyone else as they were.

This more or less sets up the core of the X-Force team for the movie. Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio are still more closely associated with the X-Men and may not be included in the roster, but they could show up. Cable and Domino are sure to be core members though and even Russell, aka Firefist, could be part of it since they managed to save him from going down a dark path. Peter will probably think better of it and stay at home with his family. This also allows for an X-Force movie to introduce a couple of new members. Ones who hopefully don't die within the first five minutes of their first mission. So, even though it won't be the team we saw briefly in this movie, Fox has the makings of their X-Force movie laid out now.