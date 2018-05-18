Deadpool 2 is hiding a pretty epic cameo that fans have been waiting for. The sequel finally arrives in theaters this weekend and the secrets that the marketing team has been doing a bang-up job of hiding are now out of the bag. This movie does a lot of things right. Like, for example, finally connecting these movies the larger X-Men movie universe.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2. Wade Wilson joked in the first movie about the fact that none of the other X-Men are there when he shows up at the X-Mansion, save for Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). This time, he makes the same observation but with a very different outcome, as a handful of the major characters from the current iteration of the movies are at the X-Mansion while Deadpool is there. Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), and Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) all make a cameo in a brief but amazing moment.

In the first act of Deadpool 2 Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) dies, which leads Ryan Reynolds' character down a dark path. He attempts suicide unsuccessfully, only to have Colossus come by and literally pick up the pieces. He brings Wade to the X-Mansion to recover and, once he's feeling a bit better, Wade ponders why nobody is there, save for the trio of Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and her new girlfriend Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna). As this is happening, we see an open door behind Wade featuring the group of X-Men gathered together. Beast then shuts the door quietly and Deadpool has no idea it ever happened.

This is a very brief moment, but a meaningful and important one. Yes, it certainly made for one of the best jokes in the movie as well, but this does carry with it some significance. Up to this point, it has seemed to some degree like the Deadpool movies exist in their own little universe. By bringing in the current group of X-Men, even if only for a moment, it does really cement the idea that these characters all do exist in the same universe. It can't necessarily repair the very messy timeline and, in fact, it arguably makes that even more complicated, but it does firmly place the Merc With a Mouth in the same universe as Professor X and his gifted youngsters.

As for the messy timeline, Wade does his best to clean that up in Deadpool 2's epic post-credits scene. We reported ahead of the movie's release that some late reshoots were done that added a significant cameo that crushed with test audiences. It's hard to say for sure, but it certainly seems like this is the cameo that report was referencing. There is also the Brad Pitt cameo during the X-Force sequence, but it seems like that must have been planned earlier on. Even if it may have muddied up the timeline a bit more, Fox did the right thing by including the X-Men. It was funny, important and very on-brand for the franchise. Well played.