Rejoice! It has now been confirmed that the Merc with a Mouth will return in Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds all set to once again reprise the role of the Marvel anti-hero. Meetings have reportedly been taking place with writers over the past month, with Reynolds hearing an assortment of pitches from a variety of talented scribes, finally settling on Bob's Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin to pen the highly anticipated Deadpool threequel.

There has been no word of what would be done with the character since the acquisition of Fox by Disney, and while there have been whispers of the X-Men eventually joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nothing has been mentioned about the R-rated Deadpool. The character's penchant for bloody violence and foul language has had many wondering how exactly Deadpool could be brought into the family-friendly world of The Avengers and Spider-Man, and while it remains to be seen whether this will ever even happen, Reynolda and the Molyneux sisters have clearly found a way to continue the Deadpool franchise under the Disney banner.

Deadpool 3 is still in very early development but the hiring of the Molyneux sisters to write the script does mark a major step forward in getting the next Deadpool movie into production. Besides the return of Ryan Reynolds and the Molyneux sisters being on board, sources have reportedly stated that the movie will once again be R-rated like the two previous installments. It has also been claimed that Deadpool 3 will get a new director, with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch insanely busy throughout 2021. While insiders have said that Leitch would be more than welcome to helm the third Deadpool movie, it is unlikely that he will be free to do so.

As for Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, while you may not recognize their names you will surely recognize some of their work. The sisters have been writers on the animated comedy Bob's Burgers, which follows Bob Belcher along with his wife and 3 children and the running of their restaurant, for some time. Their new animated series, The Great North, about a single dad and his weird Alaskan family, is scheduled to premiere on Fox next year and has already been renewed for a second season.

The first Deadpool, released in 2016, introduced audiences to Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, who, after being told he has a terminal illness, volunteers to be experimented on by a twisted scientist working for a shady agency. Leaving him deformed, but also imbuing him with mutant abilities, Wilson becomes the anti-hero Deadpool and wages a one-man mission of vengeance on the people involved.

The sequel, Deadpool 2, was released in 2018 and picks up with the Merc as he attempts to protect a young mutant named Russell from the authorities. After being thrown in prison, Deadpool escapes and forms a team of mutants to prevent a time-travelling soldier called Cable from killing Russell.

The Deadpool franchise has been a huge success so far, both critically and financially, and no doubt fans cannot wait to see more from the character and what Disney and Marvel will do with him. This news comes to us from Deadline.