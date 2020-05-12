Those holding out hope for Deadpool 3 may have to let that go. Or at the very least be prepared for a long wait. This, according to Rob Liefeld, who co-created the character for Marvel Comics, who believes the sequel has set sail at Marvel Studios and that they have zero plans for the character currently.

Rob Liefeld has not been shy about sharing his thoughts regarding how Disney and Marvel have handled Deadpool since the merger with Fox closed last year. He recently made some similarly damning comments. But this time, in a recent interview, he went a step further, casting serious doubt on Deadpool 3. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't know. Here's what people don't want to hear, but thank God I'm a realist. I feel like Deadpool, the movies, they've set sail. We got two brilliant movies, and we live in a culture that always looks forward because all they're ever selling us is 'next, next, next.' It's the fever."

Ryan Reynolds has been eager to return for Deadpool 3 and recently made some optimistic comments about the future of the character. The actor feels there are infinite possibilities, be it as a standalone franchise or as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking further, Rob Liefeld went so far as to say he isn't overly fond of Marvel's plan at the moment.

"For me, as the fever calms down, people just need to calm down and realize that Deadpool 1 and 2 were released within two years of each other, 2016 and 2018, and I just can't... I'm not really that crazy about Marvel's plan right now..."

The plan for Marvel Studios right now is tightly mapped out through most of 2022, with Phase 4 and the beginning of Phase 5. They don't have an open date until October 2022, but projects such as the previously announced Blade reboot and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 still need release dates as well. Not to mention reboots of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. As Rob Liefeld explains, with such a crowded schedule, even if the movie got going right now, it would be a while before we see it.

"Look, if they started making Deadpool today, it would come out in four years. I can't get excited about that. I think that that's the answer... Know what their plan for Deadpool is right now? Goose egg. Zero. Zero!"

Granted, Rob Liefeld probably isn't in on the day-to-day conversations surrounding Disney's plans for the MCU. And it is hard to imagine the studio would abandon a franchise that grossed $1.5 billion across two entries, with one of the biggest stars in the world in the leading role. Fans can only hope that Liefeld is wrong in his assessment at this point. For more with Liefeld, feel free to check out the full interview from the Inverse YouTube channel. The topper art comes from Mizuri AU at ArtStation.