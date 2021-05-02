Hugh Jackman and Officer John Dobkowski of the New York City Parks Enforcement Patrol are threatening Ryan Reynolds with a "ticket" if he doesn't put the Logan actor into Deadpool 3. For years, Jackman and Reynolds have had a bit of a friendly rivalry by taking constant shots at the other in television appearances and social media. On Saturday, Jackman advanced the feud by posting an Instagram video for Reynolds.

"Office[r] Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for you [Ryan Reynolds]. Sharing is caring," Jackman says in the caption. In the video, an off-camera Hugh Jackman introduces Dobkowski to Reynolds. He then tells the officer to repeat what he had just told Jackman. As Dobkwoski explains, Reynolds might find himself facing a fine in the city of New York if he doesn't find a way to include Jackman in Deadpool 3.

"Hey, Ryan. You've got to get this guy in Deadpool 3, even if it's for a ten minute cameo," Officer Dobkowski says in the clip. "That would be awesome. That movie will be so cool, so great. It will blow the box office."

"Or I'll ticket you," Jackman whispers from off-camera, guiding the officer. "Or I'll ticket you when you come into New York City!" Dobkowski adds.

Progress is moving rather slowly, but Deadpool 3 is in the works at Marvel Studios. After a previous version of the script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick was tossed, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob's Burgers) were brought in to write the screenplay. In January, Kevin Feige confirmed that the sequel will be rated R like its predecessors. It's also been revealed that the sequel will take place in the MCU. Filming will tentatively begin in late 2022.

"It will not be [filming] this year," Feige previously told Collider. "Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Jackman posting the video and even encouraging the officer to ticket Ryan Reynolds seems to suggest that the Logan star would potentially be on board for a Deadpool 3 cameo. Presumably, Reynolds would be just as keen on bringing in Jackman in some capacity. In fact, as the actor revealed in January, the original plan for Deadpool 3 was to feature Wolverine as a main character alongside Wade Wilson in a bizarre road trip movie.

"Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real," Reynolds tweeted.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

A release date hasn't yet been set for Deadpool 3, but it's going to be a while before fans see the sequel. The good news is that this will give Reynolds and the screenwriters plenty of time to think of a creative way to include Jackman, whether he's Logan, another character, or even just Hugh Jackman. Previously, Deadpool inserted himself into X-Men Origins: Wolverine before confronting the real Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 post-credit scenes, so anything is possible in a Deadpool movie. This news comes to us from Hugh Jackman on Instagram.