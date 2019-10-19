It's only a matter of time before the ball gets rolling on Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds visited Marvel Studios last week to reportedly discuss the sequel plans. Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have now commented on when work on the highly anticipated third installment could begin. Wernick and Reese are currently busy promoting Zombieland: Double Tap, which just hit theaters this weekend.

After Ryan Reynolds revealed that he visited Marvel Studios, speculation started to spread about when we might see Deadpool 3 hit theaters. There are still a lot of questions and concerns about how the Merc with a Mouth will fit in under the Disney umbrella for obvious reasons. With that being said, even Disney boss Bob Iger has addressed making R-rated movies in the future, so anything is possible. Paul Wernick had this to say about when work might begin on Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios.

"Kevin Feige has so much on his plate and he is the master of the universe. When Kevin says it's time, it'll be time. That may be a year from now, it may be six months from now, it may be three years from now. He doesn't make a wrong move so whatever decision he makes will be the right one. Again, we're ready to snap to it whenever Ryan gives us that call and says, 'Let's go.' And that's also about finding the right idea and how that fits into the larger MCU universe. It's a little more complicated than when we were at Fox, but we're happy to be part of the MCU now and whatever Kevin says, we do."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige does have a lot on his plate. He just got a promotion and is busy juggling Phase 4 and planning out Phase 5 for the future. This includes brining the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises in at some point, along with handling the MCU TV division for the Disney+ streaming service. Plus, he's getting ready to work on a Star Wars project. Hopefully he finds some time to carve out a place for Deadpool 3 in the near future.

Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something most fans would have laughed at back when the first installment hit theaters. However, a lot has changed in that small amount of time with Disney acquiring Fox. While fans were at first elated at the thought of X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool hanging out in the MCU, reality started to creep in. Number one, this is going to take a long time to come into fruition and number two, the Merc with a Mouth could be silenced by the notoriously family-friendly studio. That remains to be a concern at this point in time.

Mayans M.C. showrunner and co-creator Kurt Sutter is known for being abrasive and pushing the envelope in terms of violence, heavy storylines, and language in his shows. Sutter was just fired by FX, which means Disney, and he believes they wanted him gone from the start, which started with a lot of notes on scripts in an effort to sanitize his work. Granted, Sutter isn't bringing the company Marvel money, so we will hopefully see Ryan Reynolds and crew make Deadpool 3 how the originally envisioned it, with access to even more characters than ever before. The interview with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese was originally conducted by Fandom.