Even though Deadpool 3 wasn't announced during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Ryan Reynolds is here to tease us about the future of the Merc With a Mouth. Since the Disney/Fox merger closed in March, Deadpool is now under Disney's control, which means the character will likely be folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point down the line. When exactly? That hasn't been revealed, but Reynolds may have just "leaked" that it's going to be in Phase 5.

This came as part of a recent Instagram post that Ryan Reynolds made in honor of what he calls the "Lakeaversary." For those who may recall, five years ago, someone leaked some Deadpool test footage that made its way online back when Fox was refusing to give the green light to the character's solo movie. The internet was set ablaze and it more or less forced the studio's hand to move forward. To commemorate the occasion, Reynolds shared a conspiracy yarn board which attempts to determine the individual who leaked the footage. He shared it with the followed caption.

"Investigation heading into year 5. Or as I call it, 'Phase 5.' The point is, I love conspiracy-yarn. #LeakAversary"

Being his not-at-all-subtle self, Ryan Reynolds slipped in that "Phase 5" bit, which he knows fans are going to jump on. Marvel announced their entire Phase 4 slate at SDCC this year, which includes a host of movies and Disney+ TV shows. They also teased a bunch of projects for Phase 5, including a Blade reboot, and reboots of other Fox properties such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Yet, we weren't treated to a Deadpool 3 announcement. If we're to take Reynolds' tease here literally, and considering he's posting this on the anniversary of a famous leak that led to the first Deadpool movie, we can assume he's teasing the arrival of Wade Wilson in Phase 5 of the MCU.

It's also well-worth examining the board a bit closer. We see a ton of suspects, including Ryan Reynolds' friend/enemy Huh Jackman, wife Blake Lively and even Betty White. The entire creative team behind the first movie, including writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, as well as director Tim Miller are featuredl. It's been stated previously that one of them, or Reynolds, were the only ones who could have leaked the footage. To that point, Reynolds even jokingly states on a note, "70% sure not me."

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch recently indicated he had no info on a possible new movie within the MCU, but hopes to return should the opportunity arise. It's also been previously indicated that Marvel and Disney feel the franchise can continue at its new home. And considering that the previous two movies grossed more than $1.5 billion combined at the box office, it would be far more surprising to find out Deadpool 3 isn't going to happen. It just won't be until at least 2022. Be sure to check out Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post for yourself below.