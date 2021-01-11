Ryan Reynolds has responded to the Deadpool 3 Marvel Cinematic Universe rating reports. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige just confirmed the long-awaited sequel is happening at that it will be R-rated. Fans of the Merc with a Mouth are excited to finally have an update after a few years of waiting and plenty of speculation that the movie might not ever happen under the MCU umbrella. However, it is happening, and fans are wondering how Reynolds and his team are going to be welcomed to the MCU.

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

In a new interview, Kevin Feige discussed Deadpool 3. "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now... It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor," said the Marvel Studios boss. While Ryan Reynolds is pretty busy, he was able to take a minute out of his day to find some humor in the sequel announcement. "Full disclosure: I showed them Spider-Man 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2," tweeted the actor.

Ryan Reynolds got a lot of fan reactions to his post, with many people giving him some Deadpool 3 title recommendations. As one can guess, nearly all of the titles are extremely NSFW. In addition, a lot of people are wondering exactly how the Merc with a Mouth is going to work within the MCU, and if any famous Marvel characters will be joining him on his new journey. The possibilities are endless, but the MCU has been pretty family friendly since debuting in 2008 with Jon Favreau's Iron Man.

Kevin Feige went on to tease what fans might be able to expect with Deadpool 3 coming up. "We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," said the Marvel Studios boss. It's unclear if the planned X-Force movie will also be happening under the MCU umbrella at some point in the future or not.

Disney's Bob Iger previously teased that Deadpool 3 was officially happening. "[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool," Iger said. "As long as we let the audiences know what's coming, we think we can manage that fine." For now, fans will just have to be happy in knowing that Ryan Reynolds is developing Deadpool 3 with the help of Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Studios team. You can check out the response to the Deadpool 3 news above, thanks to the official Twitter account of Ryan Reynolds.