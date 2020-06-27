For all their comedy and gory action, the two Deadpool movies with Ryan Reynolds are at their heart love stories. In the movies, Morena Baccarin plays the role of Vanessa, Wade Wilson's girlfriend who is the main motivator for his becoming Deadpool in the first movie, and trying to end his life in the second one after losing her. But although Deadpool 2 ends with Wade and Vanessa reunited, Baccarin revealed that she does not know if she has a bigger role in Deadpool 3.

"I have no idea. Apparently, they're still writing it. I genuinely don't know. I have not been asked, or approached. There's been no conversations yet, so I'm waiting with bated breath."

Many fans criticized Deadpool 2 for killing off Vanessa early on just to provide fuel for Wade's personal journey in the film, and then undoing even that negligible amount of character development for her in the end by having Deadpool travel back in time to prevent her death.

What makes the treatment of Vanessa's character feel like even more of a missed opportunity is that Tim Miller, who directed the first Deadpool, initially had big plans for her. In Deadpool 2, Miller intended to have Vanessa granted superpowers and assume her alter ego from the comics, Copy Cat. But after Reynolds and Miller disagreed over the script, Miller left the project, and with him exited the planned 'getting superpowers' storyline for Vanessa.

His departure must have been a blow to Morena Baccarin, who describes shooting the Tim Miller-directed first movie as.

"One of the best times of my life. It was so fun to be on that set, and it was creative, and fulfilling, and enjoyable all around. [Reynolds] is the best person to work with, and so sweet, and so damn funny it hurts."

Still, Baccarin remains hopeful that her role in Deadpool 3 is "as big as possible." Saying that while Reynolds "will always be the lead, I would love to be right by his side."

It seems the actress will likely have to wait a while before getting news of any updates on Deadpool 3. After Fox's merger with Sony, Disney has incorporated the Merc' with the Mouth into the MCU and confirmed that Reynolds will continue to play the character and that future Deadpool movies will continue to stick to the franchise's R-rated aesthetic.

Reynolds himself has described the merger with Disney as a good thing, which will allow Deadpool to play in a bigger sandbox with the rest of the Marvel heroes. But Rob Liefeld, who created the original character in the comics, is more pessimistic, claiming on multiple occasions that Disney has no plans for Deadpool moving forward since the character does not fit into their PG-13 brand.

Being one of the most popular superheroes in moviedom, Reynold's Deadpool will sooner or later be getting his next film. Hopefully, Baccarin will be right by his side, this time with her own cool set of superpowers.