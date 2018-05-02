Deadpool 3 probably isn't going to happen. Fox found themselves a major cash cow with the first Deadpool in 2016 and they were quick to get going on a sequel, which is coming our way May 18. The studio seemed as though they were going to milk the Merc With a Mouth for all he's worth and, while that may still be true to some degree, Deadpool 3 won't be part of those plans. Instead, according to Ryan Reynolds, an X-Force movie is going to become the priority.

With the release of Deadpool 2 just around the corner, Ryan Reynolds will be making the press rounds to discuss the sequel. That means he's also going to be asked quite a bit about the future of the character and, in a recent interview, someone asked him about the prospect of Deadpool 3. Unfortunately, Reynolds cast doubt on the possibility of that projects, but has his faith in an X-Force movie, which he would be the leader of. Here's what he had to say about it.

"For Deadpool 3, you know, it's an odd thing to say but I don't think there will be a Deadpool 3. I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak."

We reported in November of 2016 that Deadpool 3 was being developed. We also know that an X-Force movie has been in development for some time as well. For a bit, it looked like both of those movies were going to exist. However, it sounds like Fox would prefer to turn this into a team franchise moving forward. That may have to do with their confidence in Deadpool 2. If the audience responds equally well to characters like Domino and Cable, then it would only make sense to lean on the X-Force more in the future.

There's also the possibility that Deadpool 3 was on the table prior to Deadpool 2. But we know that the script for Deadpool 2 was worked on quite a bit before what ultimately got shot came to be. The upcoming sequel is going to introduce the X-Force, which came as a bit of a surprise to some. We had known for a while that Domino and Cable were going to be in it, but it seemed like that was going to lead to them transitioning into an X-Force movie. Instead, they're coming our way this summer.

Additionally, there's the Disney/Fox deal to consider. While it still won't be approved by regulators for a while, once it is, Disney will be in control of the X-Men, Fantastic Four and everything related to Deadpool, including X-Force. So that means Fox may have a very limited amount of time to make these movies the way they want to make them, because things will certainly change quite a bit once Disney is in charge. In any case, it sounds like we may not be getting another Deadpool solo adventure on the big screen. At least not any time soon. You can check out the full interview with Ryan Reynolds with Starnews Korea for yourself below.