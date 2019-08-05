Could Deadpool 3 end up being a PG-13 release after all? At the moment, we're not even totally sure that Disney, who is now in control of the character's future thanks to the merger with Fox, is going to make such a movie. However, it seems like an inevitability that they will utilize Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth in some way, shape or form. And director David Leitch believes, if they decided to go the PG-13 route, it can work.

David Leitch very successfully directed Deadpool 2, which went on to become a critical and commercial success. He's been making the rounds to promote his latest, Hobbs & Shaw, which also had a rather successful debut at the box office over the weekend. During a recent interview, Leitch commented on the possibility of the franchise losing its R-rated edge now that it's under the Disney umbrella. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's rated R so that's not necessarily the [MCU] brand but he doesn't necessarily need to be R and [Disney] don't necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies. I think we'll find a happy ground."

David Leitch hasn't officially signed on to helm the would-be Deadpool 3. He's also stated that he's not necessarily in on all of the talks that are going on within the Disney ranks in regards to the future of the character. That said, what Leitch has heard is all positive.

"There's a lot of mystery still surrounding what they want to do with Deadpool in [Disney's] Marvel world but I think, from discussions that I've heard, it's all positive. I think that they're just trying to figure a way in as Deadpool's hard."

Marvel Studios, also owned by Disney, is now effectively in control of the Deadpool franchise moving forward. One of the biggest surprises during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation was the lack of any info on this franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet, the studio announced a Blade reboot, and reboots of both the Fantastic Four and X-Men. The brass at the studio may be having a tough time figuring out how to proceed, and there's good reason for that.

On the one hand, both Deadpool movies grossed a combined $1.5 billion at the box office. Audiences showed up in droves for the R-rated action. On the other hand, the MCU has grossed more than $22 billion globally, and they've hinged that operation on PG-13 entries. Yet, Disney head Alan Horn indicated the studio could experiment with R-rated releases now that they have the 20th Century Fox banner under their umbrella.

It's hard to know where things will end up. It's hard to say if Deadpool 3 would be the same if it goes the PG-13 route. But here's what we know for sure; there is money to be made here and Disney isn't going to walk away from that much money. So, rest assured, one way or another, Ryan Reynolds will almost certainly be back as Wade Wilson. It just might be with fewer F-bombs and less blood. This news comes to us via Yahoo Movies.