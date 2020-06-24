A wild new rumor has surfaced that would possibly make Deadpool 3 one for the ages. Per this wild (and for the moment unsubstantiated) rumor, Ryan Reynolds actually pitched making a Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe movie. What's more, he was perhaps looking to reteam with the master of Bayhem himself Michael Bay on the proposed project.

Before digging in we must caution that this is firmly a rumor for the time being and nothing more. It is simply a fun "what if" thing worth discussing and should not be regarded as anything more, at least for now. That said, a person going by the name of Roger Wardell on Twitter, whose sole existence is to dig around in the Marvel rumor mill, recently shared the alleged pitch. Ryan Reynolds apparent wanted to see Deadpool killing of the entirety of Fox's Marvel universe, which would make sense, given that the X-Men and Fantastic Four are set to be rebooted within the MCU. Wardell said the following.

"Deadpool kills Fox's Marvel Universe was one of the ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019. Michael Bay in talks to direct the movie."

There is a lot to unpack here. First of all, Ryan Reynolds recently worked with Michael Bay on 6 Underground for Netflix. So there is a connection there. Secondly, there is precedent for this in the pages of Marvel Comics. Writer Cullen Bunn, in 2012, wrote Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, which is precisely what it sounds like. Wade Wilson goes on a tear taking out all of the beloved heroes in the Marvel lineup across four bloody issues. Imagine Bay directing that with Reynolds encountering all of the Fox versions of these characters, taking them out for good.

Another thing to consider is that Disney and Marvel Studios are now in control of Deadpool thanks to the Fox merger last year. Deadpool 3 is said to be in development but it doesn't quite fit the brand they have established within the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point. Character co-creator Rob Liefeld recently cast serious doubt on the movie getting made. But having Wade literally kill off the previous versions of the character on-screen would be one heck of a way to set up a reboot.

Whether or not this pitch truly happened, or will go anywhere if it did, remains to be seen. What is true is that Disney likes money, and Deadpool makes money. The first two movies were both critically well-liked and earned more than $1.5 billion combined at the box office. With that, it seems Deadpool 3 has a good shot of happening at some point or another. Whether or not it's this, and whether or not they can convince Michael Bay to do it is another thing entirely. Feel free to check out the original post from Roger Wardell's Twitter.

Deadpool kills Fox's Marvel Universe was one of the ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019. Michael Bay in talks to direct the movie. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) June 21, 2020