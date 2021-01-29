According to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, the original plan for Deadpool 3 was to do a "road trip" style movie following Deadpool and Wolverine. On Twitter, Reynolds sought to draw attention to the #BellLetsTalk hashtag to help promote mental health awareness. In an apparent effort to help the tweet gain more traction, Reynolds also casually revealed the original Deadpool 3 concept before Disney acquired Fox to take the merc with a mouth in another direction.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

For those unfamiliar, Rashomon refers to the classic Japanese story that influenced the 1950 movie Rashomon by Akira Kurosawa. In the original tale, a servant and an old woman both recall the same story of a confrontation between them, but each recalls the sequence of events in a different way that makes them out to be the hero. We can only imagine how Logan would see Deadpool from his POV, and vice versa.

It's not known just how far along this particular idea had progressed, or if this was the screenplay that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said they were working on in the years after Deadpool 2 was released. Because Jackman had retired from playing the role of Wolverine after Logan in 2017, it would have also taken some convincing from Ryan Reynolds to get him to step back into the part one last time for Deadpool 3. It's unclear if Jackman had relented before Disney's Fox acquisition shelved the concept entirely.

After Deadpool 3 moved its production to Marvel Studios, Reese and Wernick departed the project with Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin writing the new script. This month, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also confirmed that the plan is for the movie to retain an R rating like the first two Deadpool movies. He also said that the movie will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which opens the door for plenty of other exciting creative possibilities, even if it means the Logan "road trip" movie gets left behind.

The X-Men franchise will also be rebooted entirely now that the mutant superhero team is in the hands of Disney. Feige has teased the introduction of the X-Men in the MCU at some point in the future, though there's no word yet on when this might possibly happen. As of now, there are no plans to make any X-Men movies, but that's not to say the characters can't show up in another MCU movie first. In a recent interview, Feige noted that the role of the new Logan still hadn't yet been cast.

Whatever happens in Deadpool 3, we won't exactly be seeing it anytime soon. With so many other Marvel productions already on the board, filming on Deadpool 3 won't begin filming until 2022 at the earliest. A release date hasn't yet been set by Marvel Studios. This news comes to us from Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.