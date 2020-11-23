After much speculation and an abundance of rumors, it was confirmed last week that Deadpool 3 is officially happening at Disney with Ryan Reynolds returning as the iconic Merc with the Mouth Wade Wilson. New writers are on board for the project, and some fans are really hoping that this movie will bring Wolverine into the fold. Though whether that is Hugh Jackman returning from his self-imposed Logan retirement or a new MCU actor being introduced is too far off in the hypothetical future to consider. That hasn't stopped artist extraordinaire BossLogic from creating a new teaser poster for Deadpool 3 which definitely hints at Wolverine's presence.

Starting out as a fan artist, BossLogic has gone onto much acclaim in recent years, and has even created official posters for the MCU. So there is an air of legitimacy behind this latest one-sheet which depicts a world where Wolverine and Deadpool exist in the MCU. Though there is no official confirmation that Deadpool 3 will take place in that shared universe. Disney has long claimed that Deadpool will retain his R rated nature, and will live separate from the main Marvel universe.

Deadpool moved to Disney during the great Fox merger, which also saw Marvel Studios gobble up the rights to Fantastic Four and X-Men, and all the amazing characters that come along with those titles. There has been some worry on fans behalf that Deadpool 3 might not even happen, with co-creator Rob Liefeld saying the sequel was dead on more than one occasion. Those rumors were put to rest last week when it was announce that Disney was officially moving forward on the project.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick collaborated with Ryan Reynolds in writing the first two movies. Apparently they will not be back. And this time two women are writing the latest adventure for Wade Wilson. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, best known for their writing work on Bob's Burgers (also now owned by Disney), will pen the screenplay for Deadpool 3. The pair got the job after Ryan Reynolds reportedly sat through a number of pitches.

No story details have been unveiled as of yet. It is well known that Ryan Reynolds would very much like Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for the movie. Jackman continues to deny that such a thing is happening. And it's clear that Disney and Marvel Studios are looking for a new actor play Logan. No names have emerged yet, but speculation continues to run wild.

Deadpool 3 is still in development, and there is no confirmed start date for the sequel, which doesn't have a locked in release date either. With the pandemic continuing to rage across the country heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, it's clear that a timeline won't be decided until possibly sometime in 2021. For now, we can stare at BossLogic's excellent new fan art poster, and dream of a day when Deadpool and Wolverine go at it on the big screen in full on IMAX glory.