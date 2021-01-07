Deadpool 3 is happening. It may not yet be clear when we will see Ryan Reynolds suit up as Wade Wilson again, but Disney and Marvel Studios are developing the sequel. While we wait, some new fan art for the movie has surfaced online. The images see Deadpool taking his place alongside The Avengers by, well, taking over the identities of The Avengers. And he's bringing Wolverine with him. Or at least a piece of Wolverine.

The art was cooked up by Eren Gurocak, who goes by his handle Erathrim on Instagram. He recently shared a series of fan posters for Deadpool 3 that see Wade Wilson assuming the identity of various members of The Avengers. The first one sees him taking over as Iron Man. Or Tony "Stank," per the caption, in a callback to Captain America: Civil War. Speaking of Cap, one of the images also sees Deadpool taking over as Captain America, shield and all. But perhaps the most interesting of the bunch is the Hawkeye poster, which sees Deadpool ready to strike with a bow in hand. Only, instead of an arrow, he has Wolverine's severed arm, claws out, ready to fire.

Posters were also shared featuring the Merc With a Mouth decked out as Avengers team members Black Widow, Hulk and Thor. Though not official art, it is easy to imagine that much will be made of Deadpool's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The marketing campaign will undoubtedly be taking advantage of that fact. Ryan Reynolds has proved time and time again that he has a savvy marketing mind. The only thing that could conceivably get in the way is the Disney overlords who have a brand to protect.

As for the movie itself, there was a time when it looked like Deadpool 3 had lost all traction. Character co-creator Rob Liefeld shared strong words suggesting that Disney had no intention of making the sequel following its merger with Fox in 2019. But in November of last year, a pair of new writers, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Login, of Bob's Burgers fame, was officially brought on board to pen the screenplay. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penned the first two installments of the franchise. Plot details, for the time being, remain firmly under wraps. It also isn't clear yet who will be in the director's chair. Tim Miller directed the first movie, with David Leitch taking over for the follow-up.

Even though Disney isn't typically into R-rated content, it makes total sense for them to continue on with the franchise. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were both massive hits, earning a combined $1.5 billion at the global box office. Why purchase Fox if you aren't going to take advantage of one of its most successful franchises? We'll be sure to keep you posted as more official details on the project are made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the Deadpool 3 fan posters from Erathrim's Instagram.