It was only a month ago that Deadpool star himself, Ryan Reynolds, confirmed that he is working with Marvel Studios on bringing the character to the big screen once again for Deadpool 3. Following the overtly violent, foul-mouthed outings from 2016 and 2018, the question has remained as to whether the character would continue to be the one we all know and love, or whether he would become something a lot more family-friendly now that he will fall under the Disney banner.

Well, thankfully the previous movie's writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, have assured fans that the beloved Merc with a Mouth will carry on with his adult-oriented ways, and even under Marvel will continue to be R-rated.

"Absolutely, because I don't think it'll be under the Disney banner. Like, I don't think when you go to Deadpool 3, there's going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it's going to be under the Fox banner, so yes."

They certainly sound pretty damn sure that the character changing studios will not have too much of an effect on how he is approached, though it does need to be noted that although Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the previous two instalments, they have not yet been announced as writing the third. With the movie still at the very early stages, it is unclear how much concrete information the pair actually have, but surely Marvel Studios would not make the grave error of neutering Deadpool, especially when his R-rated output has been so successful. It is also worth pointing out that the 'Fox' banner now no longer exists, with Disney recently announcing that they will be dropping Fox from its brands. So it will be released by 20th Century Studios.

Despite this, Reese and Wernick's comments to align with what Disney's Bob Iger has said previously about continuing to make R-rated movies so long as it makes sense to the company, which of course, it does for Deadpool 3. Keeping him as his own entity and R-rated is a no-brainer, but problems may arise if they want to fold him into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe at any stage. Though with Deadpool being who he is, he could simply make fourth-wall breaking comments about how he can no longer swear or why there is no blood and gore.

With the movie at such an early stage, everything is pretty up in the air at this stage, but it is promising that Ryan Reynolds has already met with Disney about the project, and even though they have yet to be announced as the writers, Reese and Wernick sound pretty close to positive that the Deadpool adventures will continue as they have been. With Reynolds' obvious love for the character, it is doubtful that he would even return for a third movie if it was not R-rated like its predecessors. This comes to us courtesy of Screenrant.