In a lot of ways, the Deadpool franchise occupies a unique place within the Comic book movies community. Aside from the frequent-fourth wall breaking and straight-up comedic tone, it is the bloody, gory R-rated violence that the movies in this series showcase which have become their trademark. And according to an interview with the writers of the first two movies, it will stay that way. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick talked about future installments, and how they will continue along the same path. Wernick stated the following.

"I think the party line and truth is we're all still figuring it out. Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox. Our feeling and Ryan's feeling is that it's got to be the right idea, it's got to be great... I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we'll be off to the races. Ryan's super-busy, we've got a lot of projects lined up, but we wake up thinking about Deadpool, and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool."

This is in direct contradiction to the narrative that has been doing the rounds of the internet for some time, ever since Marvel under Disney purchased the rights to the franchise, that the mouse empire would force Deadpool 3 to adhere to their sanitized, PG-13 rules regarding action in films.

While fans welcomed the news that Deadpool will be joining the MCU, there was more than a little concern that he would lose his bloody sensibilities in the process. After all, MCU movies, while famed for their action scenes, are notoriously reluctant to show too much blood or graphic shots of human injuries. Compare this to how Deadpool's fight scenes are presented, with henchmen getting impaled and decapitated left and right, and the immortal assassin himself having his legs blown clean off, a gun pushed through a huge bullet hole in his palm, breaking both his arms and legs, and every other kind of messed up injury the makers can think of.

It seems that Deadpool will now also have the distinction of bringing such kind of action to Disney movies for the first time. A big reason why Disney prefers PG-13 fare is because R-rated movies can only be seen by adults, taking a huge chunk of their younger audiences out of the equation.

So for movies like Avengers, which need to clear a billion dollars at the box-office just to break even, it is unlikely that Disney will forego a PG-13 rating just to accommodate Deadpool. If the Merc with the Mouth does make an appearance in those films, it might be a more subdued, less trigger-happy version of him. Or they might just give him a bunch of robots or aliens with purple blood to go to town on, so the rating stays intact in the absence of onscreen human blood.

Another interesting speculation deals with the rest of the MCU's heroes towards Deadpool. After all, the heroes of the MCU takes everything that happens within their fictional narratives completely seriously, while Deadpool's whole deal is he is aware he is inside a fictional universe, and constantly making fun of that fact. Do the other heroes just ignore him while he talks about how Thanos looks just like Cable, or do they join him in remarking on how much Tony's friend Rhodey changed between the first and second Iron Man movies? Only time will tell. These quotes come from Entertainment Weekly.