Ryan Reynolds has been working with the writers on the script for Deadpool 3, and better yet, Marvel Studios has a planned release window for the sequel in mind. After the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that there were still plans to bring back Reynolds for a third Deadpool movie. The problem is that the production process has been rather slow and it remains unclear when the sequel will be released.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Kevin Feige provided an update on the status of Deadpool 3. He didn't reveal when the movie might be released, though he confirmed that behind the scenes, Marvel Studios does have a tentative release window on the board. Feige went on to add that Ryan Reynolds is collaborating with the writers on the screenplay as of right now which seems to be another good sign for Deadpool 3's future.

"We do," Feige said when asked if Marvel has a release window penciled in at the studio. "The script is in the works. And Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak."

The first two Deadpool movies were penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, but they have since departed the project following its acquisition by Disney. It has been reported that Bob's Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin have signed on to write the script for Deadpool 3. As noted by Feige, Reynolds has also been contributing to the story by working closely with the screenwriters on the script.

"It's something that is just a daily process," Reynolds had previously said in a separate interview with Collider. "Writing is kind of like that, you've gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I'm working with the Molyneuxs on it, it's been great. They're incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone's expecting a zag, so it's been a lot of fun."

In the past, Reynolds has also wanted to bring in Hugh Jackman as Logan for a Rashomon style road trip kind of movie, but those plans seem to have long changed. There has been some recent speculation that Jackman will return in the MCU, possibly in Deadpool 3, based on social media posts made by the actor. Jackman has more recently said that he's finished with playing Logan and that someone needs to tell Reynolds.

"It's still a character I hold close to my heart, but I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he doesn't believe it, he thinks I'm joking," Jackman told Jake's Takes' Jake Hamilton, referring to Ryan's continued interest in getting a Logan cameo in Deadpool 3.

Kevin Feige has previously confirmed that Deadpool 3 will keep the R-rating that the first two movies had, despite the movie to Disney. The bad news is that there's still no clear word on when the sequel will be released, but filming won't start any earlier than 2022. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.