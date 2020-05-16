Recently Rob Liefeld, the legendary comics artist who created Deadpool and a host of other iconic characters, weighed in on the delay regarding Deadpool 3, squarely pinning the blame on Marvel Studios for the long wait in getting the film made. Since then, Liefeld has come under fire from MCU fans on social media, so much so that he spoke to iO9 clarifying his stance.

"Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes. And does that worry me? No. Not at all. What I did was I answered a question honestly. And what I learned this week is just lie. Just tell people everything is lollipop and unicorns and rainbows and you'll be better off in your life because people want to be lied to. Just because some guy goes, 'Yeah, We're still moving along' that's code for 'There's nothing to see here.'"

Previously, Rob Liefeld had categorically stated that Marvel Studios has zero plans for making a third Deadpool movie. And while he appears to be standing by that statement, the official word from the studio seems to be that they are still 'moving along' on the project. Whether to side with Liefeld in believing that is industry talk for 'stalled project', or believe that it means the project is still in its very early stages is up for interpretation.

As of now, the MCU has not posted an official release date for Deadpool 3 among their slate of upcoming movies in phase 5, and according to Liefeld, that is a significant omission.

"Regardless of whatever inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is put on a schedule, it's not taken seriously. And what people don't like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don't see Deadpool on it. [So] I don't see that it can arrive earlier than that."

So even if a third Deadpool movie does get made, it will be a long wait until it releases. But no matter in what shape or form the project eventually gets greenlit, Liefeld is clear on one thing. Ryan Reynolds is the best man for continuing to steer the movie legacy of the Merc' with the Mouth.

"My opinion is Ryan [Reynolds] should be steering the ship and just completely handed the reins. Even to the point of plugging characters in...Give him three characters he can integrate and let him integrate them. If people ask what I want to see, that's where it begins. Just please don't micromanage the guy. Just give him free rein."

Regardless of how much anger Liefeld caused by his earlier remarks, most Marvel fans will agree with this sentiment. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool have become synonymous with each other in the manner of Hugh Jackman and Wolverine, and Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man. The most sensible thing the MCU can do in terms of the character is to continue to allow him to evolve in the care of the actor who understands him best. This news comes direct from io9.