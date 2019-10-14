Ryan Reynolds recently met with Marvel Studios. Hopefully Deadpool 3 was discussed with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Reynolds doesn't say what the meeting was about, but it probably didn't have anything to do with the upcoming Blade remake starring Mahershala Ali, though Reynolds did have a role in 2004's Blade Trinity as Hannibal King. No, we're all hoping there was some talk about the Merc with a Mouth joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or at the very least an adult wing of Marvel to keep that R-rating.

Instead of being straight about his meeting with Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds joked that he went into try out for the role of "Anthony Stark." He then jokingly claims to have been tasered and thrown out of the building. Reynolds was more than likely meeting to figure out what the future is for Deadpool 3. There has been a lot of speculation about the franchise ever since Disney bought Fox. However, Disney boss Bob Iger has talked about the R-rating possibility and Deadpool writer Paul Wernick recently weighed in on the subject too. He explains.

"The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well."

It must have been a pretty interesting meeting between Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios to figure out the Deadpool situation. Reynolds does not hold back and the Merc with a Mouth isn't the best fit on paper for the MCU, especially since R-rated movies will not be shown on Disney+, at least for the time being. So, how will Reynolds and Kevin Feige decide to move forward? Deadpool co-writer Rhett Reese also spoke about the transition. He had this to say.

"Marvel's a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains, so we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It's just about figuring out how and when. (Plus) Ryan (Reynolds) is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don't know. (Marvel Studios) is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that's its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it's crazy."

Kevin Feige does have a lot on his plate at the moment as far as the MCU is concerned. This isn't even taking into account what he'll be doing for the Star Wars franchise. Regardless, the Deadpool situation definitely needs to be talked about as fans are eager to see what the third installment will look like under the banner of a clean studio. If anyone can pull it off, its Ryan Reynolds and Feige, but it looks like it might be a bit longer of a wait than initially anticipated.

The MCU's Phase 4 is next up with the standalone Black Widow movie and will continue on the big screen and the small screen. Phase 5 will be coming up after that and we could very well end up seeing X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool thrown in the mix at that time, if a deal can be made for the Merc with a Mouth. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if Ryan Reynolds spills the beans on his secret meeting with Marvel Studios. You can check out Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post below.

