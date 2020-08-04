Ryan Reynolds gave a brief update about Deadpool 3 in a new interview. The long-awaited sequel has been on the minds of a lot of Marvel fans ever since Disney took over Fox. Putting out an R-rated comic book movie isn't exactly what the studio is known for, so there have been fears that a third movie won't happen at all, or worse yet, the Merc with a Mouth will be censored in order to stay on track and please his new bosses at Disney.

When asked about Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds did not offer up a whole lot. "Three words... I don't know. Obviously, everything is on pause right now," he says. Everything has been on pause since earlier this year, but it seems that the actor is waiting for the right time to make an announcement either way. Reynolds has become somewhat of a master of marketing over the years, so whenever the time comes, one can assure that it will be entertaining and done in true Wade Wilson style, which is how the previous two installments were rolled out to the public.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently spoke about the possibility of a third installment. "You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I'm fine," Liefeld said in a recent interview. "Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I'm extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies." He went on to note that, "You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it's weird." A lot of things are up in the air at the moment and nobody is really sure how everything will pan out when all is said and done.

Before Deadpool hit theaters, Fox and Ryan Reynolds weren't sure how to raise hype for the project. Reynolds wanted the world to know that the movie was true to the comic books and that it was going to be insane, so he set out to inform the people, which started with a poster of the Merc with a Mouth on a bearskin rug, replicating a classic photo of Burt Reynolds. From there, the studio took a shot and had the character appear on Extra, where he "murdered" host Mario Lopez. After that, it was safe to assume that the movie was not going to be for families or children.

Ryan Reynolds has been spotted at Marvel Studios, which has led many to believe that talks have happened over the past several months. It's unsure if they have talked about Deadpool 3 during these meetings, but it's hard to imagine that they didn't. For now, we're all going to have to be pretty patient as we wait for some kind of official announcement from either Ryan Reynolds or the studio. The interview with Reynolds was originally conducted by Fast Company.