T.J. Miller has confirmed that he will not be returning to play Weasel in Deadpool 3. Miller's scenes in Deadpool 2 were altered after a woman came out and accused the actor of sexual assault back when they were in college. The actor's personal problems didn't stop there. Back in March of this year, Miller called in a fake bomb threat while riding on an Amtrak train to Connecticut. The actor recently appeared in court for the matter and could get up to five years in prison if convicted.

Back in May, Ryan Reynolds revealed that T.J. Miller will not appear in the X-Force movie either. It was a controversial decision to keep him in Deadpool 2, but they ultimately decided to leave him in, albeit in a smaller capacity. Now, in a social media exchange, Miller has announced that Weasel will not be in Deadpool 3. When asked about the situation, the actor did not provide a reasoning, he only said, "I'm not in it. Gooooobye!" Miller had previously talked about an expanded role for Weasel, but it appears that won't be happening any time soon.

In addition to the sexual assault allegations and fake bomb threat, T.J. Miller was fired from HBO's Silicon Valley for erratic behavior. Cast and crew say that he would sometimes come into work under the influence, or show up late, or sometimes not even show up at all. Series creator, Mike Judge, said that it was hard to work with somebody who clearly did not want to be there. Miller claimed that he left, insulted the writers, and called the show "one note." As Miller was making his comments, his character had already been written out.

Since leaving Silicon Valley, T.J. Miller appeared in a handful of other projects and has been focusing on his stand-up comedy. However, the fake bomb threat earlier this year could put a damper on things for a while. He is charged with intentionally conveying false information about an explosive device on a train, which is a pretty big deal, and prosecutors say that the case is pending at this time. He is currently free after posting the $100,000 bail in April.

The X-Force movie is the focus for Ryan Reynolds and crew now. Reynolds has talked about Deadpool 3 not even happening and allowing the X-Force movie to carry on the franchise, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time. For now, Reynolds has his eyes set on the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, which currently came under fire after it was revealed that a fan actually posted the exact idea for the new story frame on social media nearly a year before the movie was announced. Once Upon a Deadpool hits theaters next month, and it isn't clear if T.J. Miller will be in the PG-13 special either. You can check out Miller's words on his involvement with Deadpool 3 below, thanks to Daniel RPK's Twitter account.