Don't count on that Wolverine cameo in Deadpool 3. For nearly two decades, Hugh Jackman famously starred as the X-Men fan favorite in a series of Marvel movies, some of which put Logan in the lead. Jackman said goodbye to the role following Logan in 2017, but given the establishment of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the possibility is always there for Jackman's Wolverine to pop up again at some point, even if just for a cameo appearance.

For better or for worse, it doesn't look like this is going to end up happening. In a new interview with Jake's Takes on YouTube, Hugh Jackman speaks candidly about his thoughts on portraying Wolverine for 17 years. When directly asked by host Jake Hamilton if there's any possible way Logan might return under the "multiverse umbrella" with Jackman back in the role someday in the future, Jackman offered this candid response.

"The fact that I'm hearing about this from you, and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige, means it's probably --- no matter what idea I came up with --- not on the table. Let's just be clear there. Now, I realized before we shot Logan, I was like, 'We got the idea.' We knew what it was going to be-ish. And I thought, 'This is it.' And that really helped me. It really helped knowing I was going into my last season that it was my last season, that I made the most of it. It's still a character I hold close to my heart, but I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he doesn't believe it, he thinks I'm joking."

As Jackman suggests, Ryan Reynolds has been very vocal about his desire to bring back Jackman for one last appearance as Wolverine. He has even described how his original idea for Deadpool 3 was for the two characters to embark on a road trip together, Rashomon style. It doesn't appear that the next Deadpool will still be going in that direction, though fans had still been holding out hope for a cameo. Given the real-life "feud" between Jackman and Reynolds, it seems appropriate for Jackman to appear in a Deadpool movie if he ever returns.

As it stands now, the X-Men movie series that featured Jackman as Logan has since concluded with Disney having since picked up the rights. Kevin Feige has confirmed that there are early plans to introduce a new incarnation of the X-Men into the MCU in an upcoming project, perhaps in their own movie, but it's probably not going to happen anytime soon. Following Jackman as the next Wolverine is going to be a tremendous challenge for any actor, so best of luck to whomever gets that job.

Jackman has moved on from Wolverine, but he's still as active as ever with his acting career. His newest movie, Reminiscence, will hit theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 20. Written and directed by Lisa Joy, the sci-fi action movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu. This news comes to us from Jake's Takes on YouTube.