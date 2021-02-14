It has been five years since Deadpool first debuted in theaters. A lot has changed for the Merc with the Mouth in that time period, from being seen as an underdog to having a wildly successful movie franchise, to joining the MCU. To celebrate the first Deadpool movie's five-year anniversary, Ryan Reynolds posted a mock letter from that time period that he sent to a fan attached to the following message on Twitter.

Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/xYh1XChIb3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 13, 2021

"Five years later, I'm still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly."

The letter that Ryan Reynolds claims he forgot to send to his fan named Hunter is clearly meant to be satire, as it pokes fun at specific parts of Reynold's legacy as Deadpool, starting with the highly unlikely prospect of Deadpool popping up in the MCU.

"Thanks for all the kind words in your letter. I'm feeling really good about how Deadpool has been received so far, and yes, I'm glad we got to make it our way. Can you imagine if DP was with the MCU at Disney? Hahahahahahahaha. As for sequels, there'll be plenty. Expect them every two years like clockwork! It's such a privilege to be able to don a mask."

Unfortunately, while Disney's acquisition of Fox Studios means that Deadpool and the rest of the X-Men are now a part of the MCU, fans have had a long and hard wait for the third Deadpool movie. In the letter, Reynolds then proceeds to make fun of his own habit of investing in side ventures like a gin company aside from his acting career.

"Honestly, I'm not sure I'm badass or English paper worthy, but I'll give you the best advice I ever got: commit to one thing. For me, it's acting. No messing around with random business ventures like other celebs. I have a tiny investment in an upcoming music festival that should be "Fyre" and an amazing blood company called Thanos but other than that, acting and I are like Tom Brady and the New England: together forever."

After much comedy at his own expense, Reynolds ends the letter with a reference to the dumpster fire of a year that was 2020, and the manner in which the new era of social distancing played havoc on the entertainment industry.

"I love to get together for a beer with you. Beer's my favorite and the only alcohol for me. But it looks like I'll be busy for the foreseeable future. Blake is pregnant with our second (and last) child. But, when Deadpool three comes out in 2020, I should be able to spend some time with the fans up close and personal. Handshakes and hugs are always better than letters or even dabbing. LOL. Until then, let's stay connected on Vine! Ryan Reynolds."

Written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds. The film has yet to receive a release date.