Despite being only 12 years old, Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project co-star, Walker Scobell, has already proven that he has the foul-mouth and witty delivery necessary to portray a young version of the Deadpool star. Reynolds recently shared a clip from the set of the Netflix time travel movie, showing the prepubescent Scobell reciting a Deadpool 2 monologue from memory.

Introducing Walker Scobell. This innocent young boy plays 12 year old me in our upcoming @Netflix film. Because he takes his job seriously, the role required significant research. No matter what, he’s WAY too young to know this monologue by heart. #Preciouspic.twitter.com/KUszXS2GYf — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2021

The clip features Reynolds' typical charming likeability as he stares wide-eyed at the camera as Scobell channels his inner Wade Wilson, explaining how 2017's Logan killed off Wolverine for maximum dramatic effect, before going on to promise that Deadpool will also die in this movie for the same reason. The young actor knows every word of the fourth-wall breaking Deadpool 2 speech, even the words he probably shouldn't, delivering the foul-mouthed dialogue with aplomb.

The Adam Project began production towards the end of last year in Vancouver, and centers on Adam Reed, age 13, as he continues to grieve the sudden death of his father a year earlier. One night, Adam walks into his garage to find a wounded man hiding there. This mysterious pilot (Ryan Reynolds) turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission and together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world.

The Netflix original movie was originally set up eight years ago over at Paramount, during which time Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was attached. Since then, the script has gone through several rewrites, with the most recent iteration being penned by Irreplaceable You and Banshee screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. Eventually scooped up by Netflix, The Adam Project will see Reynolds once again team-up with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, and has David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on board as producers.

The Adam Project recently rounded out its supporting cast, with the likes of Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo signing onto the project alongside Oscar-nominated actress Catherine Keener. Ruffalo is set to star as Reynolds' dad, a brilliant physicist, with Keener on board as the movie's villain, who has stolen powerful technology from him. The Adam Project will also star Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana as Reynolds' fighter pilot wife, and Alias' Jennifer Garner, who is set to play the mother of Adam at age 13.

The Adam Project will also be the first movie to feature Ryan Reynolds' Group Initiative Project, which aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood in the name of diversity and inclusion. The actor announced the initiative over the summer, stating that he would find between 10 and 20 trainees from marginalized communities, regardless of age, and pay to house and train them for his next movie.

The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' official Twitter account.