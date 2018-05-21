The Disney/Fox merger is still at least a year away from happening, if it happens at all. There's still a lot of red tape to get through before a deal of the magnitude is pulled off. However, that hasn't stopped many fans of Fox's Marvel properties and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe of dreaming up some pretty interesting crossovers. As it turns out, Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have their crossover dreams too and want Captain America to team up with the Merc with a Mouth.

In a new interview, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were asked if there were any X-Force members that they wanted to use for Deadpool 2 but weren't able to secure the rights to. They joked around, mentioning that they wanted to use Spider-Man, which brought up the subject of the Fox and Disney merger. After that was brought up, the idea to bring Steve Rogers into the fold was mentioned. Reese had this to say..

"I'm so bummed - I want Chris Evans to stay Captain America forever, because I just want to see Deadpool and Captain America doing stuff together, but I don't think that dream will come true."

Rhett Reese is referring to Chris Evans' MCU contract being up after Avengers 4. Evans hasn't really given a firm answer as to whether or not he's returning after Avengers 4, but he has hinted at not coming back. If the Disney and Fox merger takes place, Deadpool and Captain America could actually happen, which is why Reese is bummed that Evans may be hanging up his shield for good this time.

There are plenty of other Fox properties that fans are dying to see go to the MCU. The Fantastic Four is one of the big ones along with the X-Men that MCU fans hope to see rebooted and brought to the same quality standard. Even if the Disney and Fox deal goes through, it's going to be a long time before the effects are seen on the big screen and seeing a movie like Deadpool 2 come out under the Disney umbrella seems pretty outlandish. Though, Disney head Bob Eiger has talked about the possibility of an R-rated branch of the MCU, so anything is possible.

Chris Evans was nearly in Deadpool 2 as Human Torch for a post-credits scene. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that it was their intention from the beginning, but they never got around to asking Evans because they ended up thinking of something better. The Deadpool 2 writers do seem to have a thing for Chris Evans though, so there's a possibility that he could show up in the upcoming X-Force movie since he missed out on Deadpool 2. You can read the rest of the interview with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick at CBR.