The future of Deadpool remains a bit uncertain at the moment, but Ryan Reynolds believes there are infinite possibilities with the franchise moving forward. Back in December, Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 was in development following the Disney/Fox merger, which put the property in Disney's control. But will it be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Or something that stands on its own two feet?

Ryan Reynolds was recently a guest on The Tonight Show. During the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked where Deadpool now stands after Disney absorbed most of Fox's media assets last year in a landmark $71.3 billion deal. Reynolds explained that it's in Disney's hands now, it's just a matter of where they want to take things. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Deadpool was Fox and now it's in the hands of Marvel over there at Disney... I see infinite possibility in either version. If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing. What a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to get to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just infinite possibilities."

The MCU has been, up to this point, PG-13. The Deadpool movies, on the other hand, were decidedly R-rated. That has left the powers that be at Disney and Marvel Studios with something of a conundrum. Do they allow the MCU to go R-rated? Or do they keep a wildly popular character and A-list star our of the MCU because the franchise doesn't fit the bill? Either way, Ryan Reynolds is eager to get going on Deadpool 3, whatever shape that takes, as he says there is much more to tell with Wade Wilson.

"There's a lot more story to tell, so I hope we get to do that sooner rather than later."

Given Deadpool's fourth-wall-breaking nature, Disney could strike a healthy balance between the two. Have a standalone Deadpool 3 that has no ties to the MCU so that it can remain R-rated. Then, if they so choose, have the character pop up in other MCU movies, without the F-bombs and blood. It's something Deadpool could joke about. It could add some new depth.

One thing is certain; Disney isn't going to walk away from money. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were praised by critics and earned a combined $1.57 billion at the global box office. That all but assures Deadpool 3 would be a hit. There is no reason to spend that much money on Fox if they don't intend to make the most of the bankable properties inherited in the deal. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. For more with Ryan Reynolds, feel free to check out the full interview clip from The Tonight Show YouTube channel.