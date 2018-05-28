Would you like to see a Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool crossover movie? Ryan Reynolds pitched the idea to James Gunn on Twitter and he's into it, so as crazy as it may sound, the two guys who are chiefly responsible for the individual franchises like the idea. Not to say that this is actually going to happen, or that it even can happen, but one can dream. This all started on Twitter when Gunn posted about finally seeing Deadpool 2, which he really enjoyed. Here's what he had to say.

"Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films - cinema's alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great at the movies."

This got the attention of Ryan Reynolds, who replied to the tweet by saying, "Thank you James! Crossover?" James Gunn shot back at him saying, "Yes, please." And thus, the dream crossover that we didn't know we needed but now want is born. Can you imagine Wade Wilson going back and forth with Drax? Or what about a buddy cop comedy adventure with Deadpool and Star-Lord. There are so many great possibilities with something such as this. But truly, they probably will only ever be possibilities, as the logistics of making them a reality are pretty sizable.

Currently, Fox owns the rights to Deadpool and the whole of the X-Men franchise, as well as the Fantastic Four. Disney owns Marvel Studios, which is where the Guardians of the Galaxy reside, over with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney is currently in the process of trying to complete a purchase of the majority of Fox's media assets, including 20th Century Fox. If the deal is approved by regulators, once complete, Disney would own all of Fox's Marvel characters. At that point, a Deadpool and Guardians crossover would, in theory, be possible. But there are other complications to consider.

Before even considering whether or not Disney would want to have Wade Wilson meet up with Star-Lord and the gang, they would have to acquire the character rights from Fox. Unfortunately, it recently came to light that Comcast is looking to out outbid Disney for Fox's media assets in an all-cash offer said to be in the neighborhood of $60 billion. While Comcast hasn't officially made the offer yet, it's on the table. Fox previously chose Disney over Comcast, figuring that regulators would be more likely to approve a Disney deal, but $60 billion in cash may be too much to pass up.

Let's assume all goes well and Disney purchases Fox. Deadpool 2 is currently crushing it at the box office and Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been huge hits. Both franchises are very comedic in nature, but Deadpool is R-rated. There is almost no way Disney would allow the Guardians to go R-rated, but maybe Wade Wilson could go PG-13? It's hard to imagine either way. Not only that, but James Gunn is gearing up to shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year and it's very likely he's going to want to try his hands at a non-Marvel project after that. Still, one can dream. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter exchange with Ryan Reynolds for yourself below.

