In anticipation of this week's release of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool, crashed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

With a little help from Colbert's reading glasses, Deadpool insisted that he finish Stephen's monologue, and that of course, anyone could do it.

Related: Deadpool 2 Is Ready to Take Down Infinity War at the Box Office

With plenty of Trump jokes to appease the crowd, Deadpool let his wit take over and stole the show all while Colbert waited patiently.

After the monologue was over it seems Thanos owed Colbert a favor who took care of his pesky Deadpool problem on the spot.

Deadpool 2 opens this weekend, is getting great reviews, a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and vows to finally knock down Avengers: Infinity War from it's box office throne.