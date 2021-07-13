After Ryan Reynolds recently posted a photo of his Deadpool mask on Instagram, every fan of the Merc With The Mouth was convinced that something was coming and there was an imminent announcement about the popular character joining the MCU. While this has turned out to be true, the result probably isn't what many had envisioned the first appearance of Deadpool in Marvel's Cinematic Universe to look like, as Reynolds suited up in order to promote his upcoming movie, Free Guy, along with co-star Taika Waititi who became his Thor: Ragnarok character Korg for the occasion.

While it is clearly not Deadpool 3, and is on the surface nothing more than a little bit of promotion by Reynolds using the power of Marvel to his advantage, the public stint is still a milestone in the history of Marvel as it sees another of the formerly Fox owned characters cross over into the MCU's Avengers world. Reynolds released the video himself, saying, "Two members of the MCYouTube react to the upcoming film #FreeGuy featuring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi. Free Guy. In theaters and definitely NOT streaming on August 13th."

While fans are really eager to see Deadpool get his full MCU debut, he is still the only full actor and character combination to have been transitioned over from Disney's takeover of Fox, although we did see a version of Quicksilver arrive in WandaVision in the form of Evan Peters. While this was a bit of a twisted take on the character, and turned out not to be the actual character, Peters' very appearance in the series took a major step forward for many towards a merging of worlds. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that work was underway on the third installment of Deadpool, with Reynolds both writing and starring in the movie, which will be R-rated like the previous two movies.

While the movie is clearly some way away, Feige's confirmation that Deadpool will be hanging onto his R rating makes him still the only Marvel character to do this, considering all other upcoming properties, which includes the rebirth of Blade, will be strictly aiming for the PG-13 certification.

"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor," Feige said in an interview with Collider. "We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

While we have now seen the first interaction between Deadpool and one of the many MCU characters he could be put alongside, there are some already asking if we will see Hugh Jackman taking up his blades again as Wolverine in a similar capacity. While it is unlikely he would appear in a full blown movie of his own, Jackman was recently see in a picture with Feige, which started speculation that he could show up for a cameo in one of the many multiverse spanning movies coming along the MCU's timeline. Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy arrives exclusively in theaters on August 13.