Scary but true, Deadpool 2 could arrive under the Disney banner. But we doubt a lick of it will be changed. Ryan Reynolds has channeled his inner Wade Wilson while weighing in on this possible merger between Disney and Twentieth Century Fox. Speculation about the merger has reached fever pitch, with many insiders predicting that the deal can be finalized as early as next week. This has prompted some excitement and fear among the hardcore Marvel fans. On one hand, we could possibly see some X-Men crossover in the MCU, which fans have wanted to see since the inception of the true Marvel movie universe. On the other hand, many are concerned that Disney would try and sanitize characters like Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to poke some fun at the idea of the possibly pending merger by contrasting the difference between Deadpool and Disney's mascot. Reynolds retweeted a story about the merger and then had this to say.

"Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse."

Reynolds isn't the first superhero to offer a comical response to the Disney and Fox deal. Earlier today, Chris Evans proposed a buddy comedy movie in the same vein as Planes, Trains and Automobiles, starring Captain America and the Human Torch.

Back at the beginning of November when the $60 billion merger was first revealed, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to wonder aloud just how exactly the merger would affect Deadpool, asking, "If this is true, how the fudge would it affect Deadpool?" The question came back with many humorous mashups from fans. One fan in particular responded with DuckPool, a mashup between Donald Duck and Wade Wilson with a pretty epic Photoshop job. But mainly fans are either scared about the merger or excited by it.

The rumored deal would see Rupert Murdoch and sons James and Lachlan sell Fox's movie and television operations under the 20th Century Fox division, the FX Networks, and National Geographic cable units, as well as international channels including a stake in British broadcaster Sky. Fox would reportedly keep its sports and news operations. Back in November The Wall Street Journal said the talks first fell down because Fox weren't happy with the terms proposed and according to other reports, Fox is also in negotiations with Comcast, which could also put a damper on the Disney deal.

It's hard to say at this time, but it sure looks like Disney and Fox are close to closing in on a deal that could bring some huge changes for both of the companies. If the reports are true, we could learn more about this possible merger as soon as next week and who knows, maybe we'll see some Mickey Mouse cameos in Deadpool and all other future Fox movies. Fan can rest easily knowing that Deadpool 2 has finished principle photography, so this merger should not affect the upcoming sequel in any way. But it would be pretty interesting to see Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld's response after publicly challenging Disney and Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story to a box office battle in the summer of 2018. You can read about the "sexual tension" between Mickey Mouse and Deadpool, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' Twitter account below.

Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017

So who do I talk to about a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off? I’m thinking Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap. https://t.co/3KRPZOVzq2 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 6, 2017