Dwayne Johnson in Deadpool 3? While the movie is a bit of a mystery at this point in time, Johnson is down to go play with Ryan Reynolds some more. There have been conflicting reports about a possible Deadpool sequel over the past few months, especially after the Disney and Fox deal. With that being said, the Merc with a Mouth leads a powerful franchise and it would not be wise to leave it by the wayside, which means Disney and possibly the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take the foul mouthed character to greater heights. There are SPOILERS for Hobbs & Shaw below, so read ahead at your own risk.

If the MCU and Disney take on the Deadpool franchise, Dwayne Johnson wants a piece of the action. Ryan Reynolds makes a surprise cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and Rob Liefeld thinks Johnson would make a great Garrison Kane in Deadpool 3. The comic book creator posted his thoughts about the situation on social media. Liefeld explains.

"Dearest The Rock based on reports of outstanding chemistry between you and a familiar friend, I believe the next logical step is for you to join the Marvel Universe as Garrison Kane in a future Deadpool installment. You're a natural and Kane is already celebrated by millions of comics fans who have thrilled to his adventures since I first introduced him in X-Force #2! Your pal, Rob!"

With some backing from Rob Liefeld and some pretty intense Marvel Comics fans response to Liefeld's idea, Dwayne Johnson took notice. The action star is currently starring in the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, but he is more than willing to get it on a Deadpool project, and from the looks of things, fans would love to see it. Johnson had this to say in response to Liefeld's social media pitch.

Related: T.J. Miller Confirms Weasel Won't Return in Deadpool 3

"Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It's true, in Hobbs & Shaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get alone with one (Deadpool)?"

Garrison Kane is a former member of Cable's mercenary team. The hero lost his limbs in battle was given cybernetic replacements, thanks to the Weapon X program, which also helped the Merc with a Mouth. The character is a fan-favorite and they have waited a long time to see the character introduced on the big screen. However, those same fans are still wondering if a possible Deadpool 3 is even going to happen.

Rob Liefeld remains positive that the Deadpool franchise will continue. Disney CEO Bob Iger has commented on releasing R-rated movies in the future and one would assume the Merc with a Mouth would fit into that category. Will we see him interact with current MCU character? That seems debatable, but we could see him hanging around when the X-Men franchise gets the reboot treatment, courtesy of Marvel Studios. You can check out Dwayne Johnson's Twitter response to Rob Liefeld below.

Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It’s true, in @HobbsAndShaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get alone with one

💀🏊‍♂️ ? https://t.co/1Z58qbiQp8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019