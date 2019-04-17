Good news for those who still want to see more R-rated Deadpool movies, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige isn't interested in changing things up on that front. Disney recently completed their purchase of Fox (or most of it anyway), which means they now finally have the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four, which includes Deadpool. That, in effect, means that Marvel has those characters back, since Disney owns Marvel as well. There was some concern that the future of the Merc With a Mouth would be in doubt at the Mouse House. Fortunately, Disney likes money enough to keep this train on the tracks.

Kevin Feige has been making the press rounds as of late to promote Avengers: Endgame, which finally hits theaters next week. During a recent interview, he was asked about potential R-rated movies, such as further Deadpool installments, under the new Disney regime. Feige made it clear, directly from CEO Bob Iger, they're not going to change anything that's working. Here's what Feige had to say.

"When we were purchased, Bob said to us, 'if it's not broke, don't fix it.' There's no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

Indeed, the combination of Ryan Reynolds and this particular character has been a winning one. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were embraced by critics and moviegoers alike. On top of that, the movies have been tremendously successful from a financial standpoint, as they've grossed a combined $1.5 billion at the box office.

That said, Disney historically doesn't do R-rated. But Disney chief Alan Horn recently indicated that to be one of the benefits of owning 20th Century Fox, as they can house R-rated projects under that banner. Kevin Feige did say it "remains to be seen" if they're actually going to make movies such as Logan within the framework of the MCU. In any event, he's very happy they most of their characters back under one roof.

"The specifics of what it means remains to be seen, but overall it's wonderful and it feels like these characters have come home. It will be nice to have what every other [intellectual property] holder that I can think of has, which is access to all their IP. Imagine if Donald Duck was at another studio. Imagine if Goofy or Moana were someplace else and you didn't have access to them even though they are yours."

It was previously indicated that the X-Force movie was dead in the water. That said, it looks like Deadpool 3 is still very much on the table. For now, there's no indication when that could get going, but Ryan Reynolds did welcome his new Disney overlords when the Fox deal closed with a perfect social media post. So he's clearly ready to get back to work. It's just a matter of when that's actually going to happen. This news was first reported by Variety.