The ever-charming Ryan Reynolds has always shown that he has a pretty twisted sense of humor when it comes to certain situations, including things like fatherhood where his jokes often contain a streak of jet-black humor running through them. Well, the ongoing global situation is no different, with Reynolds always managing to jump in with a well-timed quip at just the right moment. He continues his hilarious commentary, taking the edge off these stressful times, bringing the beloved comic book character Deadpool into the mix as he takes an amusing look at social distancing.

Ryan Reynolds recently took to social media to post a clip from Deadpool 2 which features Reynolds himself, of course, as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool and Colossus, the giant, metal-skinned member of the X-Men. In his usual cheeky way, Reynolds found the perfect clip to poke fun at the self-isolated situation so many of us now find ourselves in.

The Deadpool 2 shows Wade rolling around a pretty empty looking X-Mansion in one of Professor X's motorized wheelchairs, asking just where the heck everybody is. Colossus then grabs Wade on the shoulder in an attempt to keep him still, if even just for a second, before Wade chastises Colossus for touching him. The clip aligns very well with what a lot of people across the world are experiencing at the moment, with social distancing and self-isolation now a necessity. Wade needs his personal space, and so do all of us right now.

Providing the public with some much-needed laughs is far from the only things Ryan Reynolds is doing at the moment though during these tough times. It was recently reported that the actor would be donating thirty percent of the proceeds from his Aviation Gin Brand to out of work bartenders affected by the declining business.

As if that were not enough, it was revealed last week that Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively would be donating a million dollars to various organizations that are dedicated to providing relief for those hit hardest by the current circumstances and the sanctions that have now been imposed due to the ongoing impact.

Going back to Deadpool for a moment, following the success of Deadpool 2, a third movie is all but certain, despite some confusion over how the foul-mouthed anti-hero will fit into Disney's family-friendly MCU, Deadpool 3 will be happening at some point. At least, according to Ryan Reynolds it will.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy."

Though we do not know what the third movie will be about, in the world of the Merc with a Mouth pretty much anything is possible. With time travel having played a major part in the sequel, perhaps the Deadpool 3 will lean more into this and take our anti-hero on an even crazier adventure. This comes to us courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' official Twitter account.