Ryan Reynolds wanted to make a Deadpool movie for quite a while before it ended up becoming a reality. After a disappointing version of Wade Wilson showed up in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds started to put plans in motion to get the standalone movie started, shooting some test footage. After a while, it seemed that the Deadpool movie was not going to happen, which all changed once that infamous test footage leaked on the web, getting everyone hyped for the movie. Now, Ryan Reynolds has sarcastically vowed to find the leaker and seek justice.

Ryan Reynolds has a great relationship with his fans on social media and over the weekend he decided that it was time to seek who the leaker of the Deadpool test footage is. It's the 4-year "leak-iversery," as Reynolds calls it and he's jokingly talking about finding the leaker after all of this time. The actor is laughing about the fact that the leaked test footage is what got the movie made in the first place. He had this to say.

"It's the 4 year Leak-iversery. Update: Still searching for the bastard who leaked our test footage onto the internet causing Deadpool to receive a green light. Taking over the investigation myself."

After Deadpool hit theaters and went on to become the highest grossing R-rated movie in box office history, it was revealed that the leaked test footage was the main reason that the film got made in the first place. From there, Ryan Reynolds started the production company Maximum Effort, which is named after one the Merc with a Mouth's favorite sayings, and is putting a Home Alone reboot into development with an adult twist. Plus, Deadpool 2 recently hit theaters and was another hit at the box office.

As far as the leaker of the Deadpool test footage is concerned, many believe that it was Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has never admitted this, but plenty of fans think that he is the one responsible for the test footage making its way online to drum up excitement. Others believe that the studio was behind the leak to test the waters and see if anybody really cared about a standalone Deadpool movie to begin with.

Regardless of how the Deadpool test footage leaked online, it launched a huge franchise that is still going strong and has made Ryan Reynolds an even bigger star. The cast and crew of Deadpool 2 appeared at this year's San Diego Comic-Con just to thank fans for making all of the success possible, while also sharing the Super Duper Cut of the sequel, which premiered to a packed house. Reynolds is joking about the situation, but he's also very thankful that everything worked out in the way that it did. Happy Leak-iversery, Deadpool. You can check out the sarcastic post about the test footage below, thanks to Ryan Reynolds' Twitter account.