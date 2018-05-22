There are SPOILERS for Deadpool 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk. Morena Baccarin's Vanessa isn't in a whole lot of Deadpool 2 since she gets killed off pretty much right away, setting the tone for the sequel. The death is meant to feel real, to keep the emotional stakes high for the Merc with a Mouth. However, during a post-credits scene, Deadpool goes back in time to save Vanessa's life, leading to a lot of questions from fans who feel that the death was cheapened and the story was jeopardized as a result. Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick now say that she could end up being Copycat somewhere down the line.

As it turns out, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wanted to bring Copycat in during the first movie, but decided against it in the end. In the comics, Vanessa is a mutant who can mimic the powers of other mutants, similar to Mystique. She is also a villain, which would make for an interesting twist that could make up for Wade Wilson going back in time after Deadpool 2. Reese had this to say.

"Now we can bring her back as Copycat, and Morena (Baccarin) was very thrilled when she got the call. We got the time machine working, and you're still alive! I knew it! It was really funny."

Rhett Reese also talked about Vanessa's future in a separate interview, where he said that they were keeping the option of her coming back after Deadpool 2 open. It appears as if Paul Wernick and Reese have given it a lot of thought in regard to bringing Vanessa back with the powers of Copycat. And Morena Baccarin fully supports the decision. Rhett Reese explains.

"We certainly haven't made any decisions along those lines. But we always thought that might be a fun twist for her at some point. The question is how to give her those powers without it feeling too coincidental. You have to iron out the logic if we go there. But why not? I think people would love to see Vanessa kicking ass."

Morena Baccarin could end up as Copycat in the future, but she also has eyes for another character with cat in the name, which is Catwoman. Baccarin has recently expressed interest in portraying Selina Kyle in the upcoming Gotham City Sirens. She's no stranger to DC as she plays Lee Thompkins in Gotham and has voiced Black Canary in Justice League Unlimited. When asked about the role, she said that she has always wanted to play Catwoman. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but she certainly has the look down from the Arkham video games.

No matter what, Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are fully aware of the can of worms that they opened when Deadpool used Cable's technology to go back in time and save Vanessa's life. The question now will be if she ends up in the X-Force movie or the next Deadpool installment. Hopefully the events of Deadpool 2 are fully embraced, leading to some weird time travel damage that carries over into the X-Men movies as well as the upcoming X-Force. You can read more about what Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had to say about Vanessa's future over at We Got This Covered.