BossLogic is back at it with a new vision of Deadpool and Wolverine together. Disney is pretty close to closing their Fox acquisition and Marvel fans are starting to get really excited about the idea of the X-Men and Fantastic Four joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is just as excited and is ready to incorporate the Fox properties. The biggest talk about this new acquisition is seeing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining the MCU, but the actor has announced that he has officially retired from the role.

While Hugh Jackman is finished with the Wolverine role, that hasn't stopped fans from begging him to return. One of those fans is Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who is constantly trolling Jackman on social media about teaming up on the big screen. Jackman has gotten in on the fun too, but Reynolds runs a more intense campaign. BossLogic joins the parade by reimagining the two iconic characters in a Fault In Our Stars parody titled We Heal Our Scars.

Wolverine is visibably very injured in the parody poster for The Fault in Our Stars. BossLogic captioned his latest artwork by saying, "A story of two friends that have lost everything but each other... Because they can't, they tried!" The two iconic characters are looking pretty close in the fan-made poster, taking their bromance to a whole new level. While not the most intricate of BossLogic's work, it's still effective and pretty hilarious at the same time. One could easily see the two characters playing in the Fault of Our Stars universe.

While Hugh Jackman has announced his retirement from the Wolverine role, he did say that he was excited to see Disney take over on the Fox properties. Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are reportedly looking for a new actor to take on the role, but fans and Ryan Reynolds are holding out hope that Jackman will change his mind. However, the actor seems to be on to bigger and better things off of the strength of 2017's The Greatest Showman, which has Jackman showing off the many different sides of his crazy amount of talent with his first ever live show tis year, singing to crowds of millions.

At this point in time, it would not be entirely shocking to see Hugh Jackman change his mind and show up in a secret role. Disney CEO Bob Iger has said that the R-rated Fox properties, like Deadpool will have a home under the Disney umbrella, which means that the X-Force movie and Deadpool 3 are still going to happen. This could be the shot that ends up bringing the bromance that Ryan Reynolds has dreamed of into fruition. If anybody can pull this off, it's Disney. Plus, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld claims that the team up is "inevitable" with Disney taking over. We'll obviously have to wait and see, but this fan art sure makes everything look pretty cool. You can check out the bromance below, thanks to BossLogic's Instagram account.