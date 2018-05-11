During the last few months of the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign, the movie's star and producer Ryan Reynolds has publicly bombarded actor Hugh Jackman on social media to return as his iconic character Wolverine in a crossover movie of their two characters. Finally, Hugh Jackman has broken his silence on the matter, but fans may not like his answer.

Since the release of Logan last year, which was announced to be Hugh Jackman's swan song in the role of Wolverine, many fans have continuously pleaded for Jackman to return. It's no secret that the X-Men franchise is starting to feel empty without him, and with the possibility of the X-Men characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many Marvel fans are hopeful that Hugh Jackman will return. Ryan Reynolds is one of these fans.

Ryan Reynolds has been throwing out a number of pleads for the actor's return on social media and in interviews, desperate to bring Hugh Jackman back to the role one last time. Additionally, we are sure to expect at least one mention of this plea for Jackman's return in Deadpool 2 itself, which releases next week.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Hugh Jackman was asked to respond to Ryan Reynold's persistent requests for him to return in a Deadpool / Wolverine crossover. Here is what Jackman had to say on the matter.

"I might just have a little message for Ryan. I love you, man. I love Deadpool. I can't wait to see the movie. You're one of my best friends. Blake [Lively, Reynolds' wife], the fam, the whole thing. But back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It's too much; it's not sexy."

While this response is certainly funny, matching the style of Reynolds' requests, it does send a clear message: Jackman is not interested in returning to the role of Wolverine. This is not the first time that Jackman has made a statement like this. The actor has also been asked if he would return to the role if the Disney / FOX deal went through, meaning he could join The Avengers, and Jackman still said he was disinterested. Jackman truly does just want to move on, and has stated that he would rather see a different actor in the role

While it does not look like Hugh Jackman would be interested in reprising his role as Wolverine in any kind of crossover, the possibility of a cameo may still possibly be on the table. Reynolds' persistence on social media could be a genius set up for a hilarious brief appearance from Wolverine in Deadpool 2 or the eventual X-Force movie. While Jackman did not technically appear in the first Deadpool movie, pictures of him did show up consistently throughout the movie, on magazines and on a paper mask worn by Wade Wilson himself.

Over the years, Hugh Jackman gave a phenomenal performance as Wolverine. After the latest revelation from the actor on Good Morning America, it is unfortunate to think about the fact that we will most likely never see him play the part again. Not only that, but it is also unfortunate to know that the only on-screen interaction we will have ever seen between Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.