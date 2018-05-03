Ryan Reynolds still wants Hugh Jackman to do a Wolverine and Deadpool movie. Reynolds, like the rest of us, is having a tough time letting Jackman's version of the character go. Not only that, but he feels there is a tremendous opportunity to have these two characters interacting with one another on screen in a proper way, as opposed to what happened in X-Men: Origins - Wolverine. While Jackman has hung up the claws since Logan came out, Reynolds isn't totally giving up on the idea.

The actor has started making the rounds promoting Deadpool 2, which arrives on May 18. During a recent interview, he was asked about the possibility of having Wolverine on screen with Wade Wilson. Not only does Ryan Reynolds admit that he would love to see it happen, but given that Logan takes place in the future, he explains that it may actually be plausible. Here's what he had to say about it.

"He's alive and well in my timeline. There is a Logan running around out there with a little bushy chest and his little sharpy, sharpy claws, and he is alive and well and ready to go. I would love that."

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years and has remained adamant that Logan is his final go as the character. Not only that but, spoilers for those who haven't seen it, Wolverine's death scene at the end of the movie served as the perfect send off for his tenure as the legendary mutant. This isn't the first time the idea has come up. Following the success of the first Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds discussed wanting the two characters to appear in a movie together. Reynolds admits that, despite his still-present desire, it's Jackman's utter lack of interest in returning to the role that would prevent this from ever happening.

"I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there's no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He's just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I'm one of those guys that whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We'll do it together. It'll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,' and it's always just me saying it."

The fact of the matter is, this is something we will likely never see happen. Not only does Hugh Jackman not want to do it, but an X-Force movie is likely next and, beyond that, the Disney purchase of Fox could be approved by regulators. At that point, Wade Wilson and Wolverine become property of the Mouse House, and it's impossible to predict what they're going to do with the characters once they get hold of them. Still, it's nice to see that Ryan Reynolds wants this to happen as bad as anyone else. This news comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.