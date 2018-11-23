Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has penned a letter urging Hugh Jackman to suit up as Wolverine one last time. Recently, Jackman once again reiterated that he's done playing the fan-favorite mutant on the big screen. But Ryan Reynolds has relentlessly bothered him about coming back for a crossover movie with Deadpool. Now, Liefeld has stepped in to see if he can possibly help convince Jackman that it would be worth his time.

Following the release of Logan last year, Hugh Jackman made it very clear that was his swan song as Wolverine. Aside from that, the 50-year-old actor recently said he feels a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover movie would be unnecessary, and that fans wouldn't want to see it. Rob Liefeld has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt letter in order to assure Jackman that couldn't be further from the truth. Here's what the writer and artist had to say.

"Dear thehughjackman just checking in to reassure you per your recent comments that, yes, fans absolutely desire on the deepest possible level of affection and excitement that we can collectively muster to see you return as Wolverine alongside Ryan as Deadpool. Being in the comic business for 33 years and speaking as someone who has crafted a few memorable encounters between Logan and Wade, I can guarantee and confirm an audience and a reaction like nothing you have ever before experienced!! Wolverine is my favorite character in the history of comics, he inspired every aspect of Deadpool's creation!! Please give some consideration to unsheathing your claws for one more glorious adventure! #wolverine #deadpool #marvel p.s. please feel free to adapt directly from Wolverine #154-155 and feature The Administrator, The Watchtower! Unapologetically and unashamedly, your pal, Rob! #BiggerthanInfinityWar #robliefeld"

Unquestionably, Rob Liefeld has a point. Perhaps the use of the hashtag #BiggerThanInfinityWar is a bit much, but seeing Wade and Logan together on the big screen in proper fashion would be undoubtedly massive. Even just the comic book page Liefeld included in his post makes it hard not to wonder just how great this could be. The two did star together on screen in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that movie famously botched the character of Deadpool in a big, bad way. So much so that Deadpool 2 included an amazing post-credit scene, in which, Wade travels back in time to undo the movie, which fans went absolutely nuts for.

Point being, a movie with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as his much more faithful Deadpool would crush at the box office. And Rob Liefeld even suggests some great source material to inspire the story in the form of Wolverine #154 and #155. As for The Watchtower, they're an anti-mutant group from the comics that could make for a great foe that Wade and Logan could team up to vanquish. The odds of Jackman reconsidering his retirement are minimal, but at the very least, this might help convince him that people would love to see it happen. Be sure to check out Rob Liefeld's Instagram post below.

