The Deadwood movie may finally, really, actually happen, at least according to star Robin Weigert. The Deadwood movie has been a topic of discussion for quite some time at HBO and amongst those who are fans of the western drama that was, unfortunately, short-lived. The idea is to wrap the whole thing up and provide some closure with a movie, as opposed to a full-on revival. Sadly, it's never actually materialized, but that could change this fall.

HBO had the opportunity to possibly make a splashy announcement in regards to the Deadwood movie at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, but that opportunity came and went. Though, we probably should have guessed that wasn't going to happen since the network skipped out on bringing Game of Thrones and Westworld to the event this year. However, Robin Weigert revealed in a recent interview that they're quite close, putting good odds on the movie happening this fall. Here's what she had to say about it.

"It's safe enough to say it's happening this fall. There's a set being built and tax incentives to get it done. A lot of [actors] have signed on. There's a 90% chance it'll finally happen."

This year has seen some encouraging updates on the project. In April, it was reported that the network had received $4.2 million in tax incentives from the state of California to shoot the movie. Earlier this year during the TCAs, HBO president Casey Bloys said, "Assuming that we could get all the actors back together, I think this is something we would do possibly next fall, fall 2018." Creator David Milch also revealed that they were waiting on a rewrite of the script. The pieces are falling into place, or so it would seem.

Robin Weigert portrayed Calamity Jane on the HBO western and earned an Emmy nomination for the part in. Fellow cast member Ian McShane has also expressed his desire to return for a Deadwood movie in the past. When the series was canceled in 2006, the plan was originally to produce two two-hour movies that would wrap up the series. That never happened and now, more than a decade later, it appears everyone would be quite happy just to get one movie made.

Deadwood ran for three seasons and a total of 36 episodes on HBO from 2004 to 2006. The show unceremoniously ended and, in the eyes of many, far too soon. In the years since, the show has been widely regarded as one of the best TV dramas ever. During the course of its run, Deadwood won eight Emmy and was nominated for a total of 28. It may not be time to get your hopes up too high just yet, but the series may finally be getting the conclusion it deserves. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more detail on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of the

Los Angeles Times