HBO has unveiled the trailer for Deadwood: The Movie and it finds Ian McShane's Al Swearengen back with some new problems and old rivalries. The network has also revealed the official title for the long awaited project, which is Deadwood: The Movie. We were treated to our first look at the movie earlier this year with a short teaser, but things are shown in a bit more graphic detail in the latest full-length trailer, bringing back Swearengen's trademark use of foul language.

Deadwood originally aired on HBO from 2004 to 2006, but was later unceremoniously canceled after a dispute between studio Paramount Television and HBO. Series creator David Milch agreed to end the series with a 2-hour movie, originally set to air on the network to offer fans some closure to the cult favorite. However, the movie never ended up happening, despite quite a bit of talking about it over the years, which brings us to now. The movie was announced in 2017, but did not start shooting until fall 2018.

The Deadwood movie trailer features returning cast members including Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney, Sean Bridgers, W. Earl Brown, and Keone Young. Fans of the original show were shocked to hear the movie was actually happening and that HBO was able to get most of the original cast on board to star in it. Thankfully, we're now a little over a month away from seeing the finished product after years of speculation and waiting.

In other Deadwood news, David Milch has revealed he has Alzheimer's disease. Milch, who is 74-years old says his symptoms started around five years ago when he and his family noticed he was having trouble with memory recall. Additionally, Milch admits his temper had grown shorter and he was tough to be around. The Alzheimer's Association describes the disease as "an irreversible brain disorder that gradually erodes a person's memory, cognitive skills and ability to function." Milch reveals he noticed some trouble while writing the Deadwood movie when it came down to making decisions. He says, "As best I understand - which is minimally - I have a deterioration in the organization of my brain."

David Milch is an incredibly hands-on showrunner and was throughout all of Deadwood. However, when it came time to start production on the movie, Milch had to hand over the day-to-day duties series veteran and director Daniel Minahan. For now, Milch has not taken on any other projects except for his upcoming memoir. Deadwood: The Movie looks to be just as awesome as the original series and you can see proof of that in the brand-new trailer, which you can watch below, thanks to the HBO YouTube channel. There is some NSFW language, so you have been warned.