HBO's Deadwood: The Movie premieres at the end of the month and they have just released a behind-the-scenes featurette. The movie finally arrives on May 31st after years of talk and speculation and fans are about to see something that has been promised for well over a decade now. Series creator David Milch is behind the movie both as a writer and executive producer, while Daniel Minahan is back behind the camera after originally directing four episodes of the series.

Deadwood: The Movie star Timothy Olyphant says, "To be back, more than a decade later, is really just as good as it gets," in the latest behind-the-scenes featurette. "This is the best project I've ever been a part of... To be back here... it's emotional," says John Hawkes. It must have been a pretty big trip for the original cast to reunite and read the script on a project they more than likely never thought would happen at this point so far down the line from the show's cancellation.

Deadwood: The Movie takes place 10 years after the series to celebrate South Dakota's impending entrance into the Union as the 40th state. "It's about the passage of time. The toll of time on people. It's mellowed some people and hardened others," according to producer Carolyn Strauss. Al Swearengen actor Ian McShane adds that the movie tackles "Statehood difficulty, characters have moved on; they're a little changed which is great." We're going to see some of our favorite characters in different parts of their lives, which is going to bring some friction.

The movie stars Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant reprising their roles as Al Swearengen and Seth Bullock, alongside other returning cast members Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, and more. Sadly, original Deadwood cast members Powers Boothe and Ralph Richeson passed away between the series ending and the movie becoming a reality. There is a lot of pressure on the movie to be as good as the iconic show was, which is inevitable. However, whether it does or not is unclear at the moment, though McShane believes it's "good."

HBO is getting ready to say goodbye to Game of Thrones, which is huge for the network. Saying goodbye to Deadwood too early was seen as a mistake by many, so it's nice to finally see the movie happening. As for GOT, there are five prequel shows in the works, according to creator George R.R. Martin, so there is that to look forward to. But what about more Deadwood in the future? For now, that is a mystery, but it doesn't look good with David Milch's recent Alzheimer's diagnosis. While we wait to see the movie and hear about the possible future of Deadwood, you can check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below, thanks to the HBO YouTube channel.