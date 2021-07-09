Dean Cain has come under fire on Twitter following recent comments he made about the "wokeness" of Captain America in an interview earlier this week. The actor, whose recent credits include titles like Madness in the Method, Break Every Chain, and OBAMAGATE: The Movie, is best known for his role as Clark Kent on the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He may have experience in playing a superhero, but he's not too thrilled with some of the comic book industry's latest stories.

On Fox and Friends this week, Dean Cain was asked about Marvel's comic book series The United States of Captain America. Specifically, a line in the first issue mentions that the American dream for some "isn't real" and just didn't sit very well with the Superman actor, who feels that anti-patriotism has become the new trend in the nation. Per THR, here's what Cain had to say about the comic book.

"You know, I love the concept of Captain America, but I am so tired of this wokeness and anti-Americanism. In my opinion, America is the greatest country in history. It's not perfect. We are constantly striving for a more perfect union, but I believe she's the most fair, equitable country anyone's ever seen, and that's why people are clamoring to get here from all over the globe."

Cain went on to describe himself as a "revolutionary" because of his patriotism. From his point of view, he's one of the few people left in the country who openly supports the United States, but the actor believes more people will see things his way again soon enough.

"Supporting the flag and the red, white and blue in the United States of America makes me a revolutionary in some terms, which I'm fine with. I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights as soon as people start studying them in school again."

With Cain's words spreading throughout social media, his name has been trending with thousands of Marvel and DC fans banding together to call him out. Chief among the criticisms is that he seems to have not even read The United States of Captain America, as Steve Rogers is no less of an American hero now than he's always been. Taking to Twitter, Cain admitted that he didn't read the comic, but reiterated that he meant every word of what he said regardless.

"It's true -- I didn't read the comic -- but I stand by everything I said."

Cain portrayed Clark Kent on Lois & Clark between 1993 and 1997. As recently as 2019, he hadn't given up on the chance of reprising the role some day alongside Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane, telling ET at the time that he'd already started writing down some of his ideas for a continuation picking up 25 years later. Of course, this recent controversy might have thrown a damper on some of the fans' excitement for the potential revival.

In any case, it hasn't been a great week for Cain with the actor's name surrounded by so much criticism. You can see some of the most scathing tweets about Cain below.

Always nice to be reminded that Dean Cain has never read a single Superman comic in his life, or ever grasped the most basic aspects about the character. https://t.co/QCZOvYfMtt — Matt McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) July 9, 2021

I've acted alongside both Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher in different projects. Anyway. Teri Hatcher is a goddess. — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) July 9, 2021

I never did like Dean Cain as Superman. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 9, 2021

Anyone care what Dean Cain says in that Breitbart article about the new Captain America? He's tired of "wokeness." Let's shed some light...



Superman was an undocumented alien and helped the disadvantaged and took down Lex Luthor's evil capitalistic ventures multiple times. — Dee, MPH (@inqvmnd) July 9, 2021

Yo, Dean Cain,



Captain America literally fought Nazis.



How very woke of you. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) July 9, 2021

Captain America has always been woke! I also feel like Dean Cain would bitch about Superman being an illegal alien taking super hero jobs from Americans. https://t.co/WJaYYy25s3 — Art Luke (@LineAndVertex) July 8, 2021

Dean Cain is trending so let's all show Teri Hatcher some love. pic.twitter.com/UISJdtcBLU — Michael Nardozzi ???????????????????????? (@michaelnardozzi) July 9, 2021

Captain America when he catches up with Dean Cain. pic.twitter.com/Z7JAqcjfcm — ????Mangoman???? (@69mangoman) July 9, 2021

NEVER FORGET that Dean Cain once had a magical good time pic.twitter.com/eQOA4XCcrp — Mike Thompson // Digital Artist (@ThompsonVisual) July 9, 2021

I got to say, it shows how good of an actor Dean Cain is... Being able to play a characters who represente the exact opposite of what he is and without even understand it, that real dedication to his craft.



All superheroes are woke, that's why we love them. — Mickael J/FERMEZ LA (@MJ_FERMEZ_LA) July 8, 2021

