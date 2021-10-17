Former Superman actor Dean Cain isn't impressed with the new direction DC Comics has taken with the Man of Steel. In the Nov. 9 issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El, in which the Superman mantle has been adopted by Kal-El's son Jon Kent, the superhero comes out as bisexual. The storyline has generated a lot of discussion online with some Superman fans praising the move with others criticizing it.

Dean Cain, who starred as Clark Kent on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is in the latter category. Appearing on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Cain spoke about the comic book and how he didn't feel it was as "bold or brave" as others have been saying. He also refers to other DC characters coming out in the past, including one series he was personally involved with. As the actor explained:

"They said it's a bold new direction, I say they're bandwagoning... Robin just came out as bi - who's really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in Supergirl, where I played the father, was gay. So I don't think it's bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave."

Cain didn't stop here. The 55-year-old went on to say how there are other ways the comic book writers could make the new Superman more "brave" by having him head to Iran or personally take on the Taliban. In any case, it's obvious that Cain wasn't thrilled about the new comic book, as it seems like he'd rather see Superman get more involved with these real-life situations than explore his sexuality.

"Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they'll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay. They're talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees and he's dating a hacktivist - whatever a hactivist is. Why don't they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he's protesting? That would be brave, I'd read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban, that would be brave. There's real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking, real and actual slavery going on ... It'd be great to tackle those issues."

These days, a live-action incarnation of Jon Kent is portrayed by Jordan Elsass in The CW's Superman & Lois. When asked if the comic book storyline would be incorporated into the show, Elsass told Decider that these were two different worlds, and there were no plans to work it in at that time. Even so, anything can happen in the future with this version of Superman.

"This is a different version of Jon Kent. And you have to remember there are other differences as well," Elsass told Decider. "Jon Kent, in this universe, as far as we know, doesn't have powers yet. So there's always that possibility, for sure, especially growing up, those formative years, there are things to explore. But I don't necessarily know if that is going to be one of those things. Jon Kent, in this universe, at least for now, has been established as straight."

Dean Cain starred as Clark Kent on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993-97. Back in July, the Superman actor had come under fire for some comments he made about the "wokeness" of Captain America based on a comment that the patriotic superhero made in a DC comic book that the American dream "isn't real." Cain's quotes above come to us from The Hollywood Reporter.