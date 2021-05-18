The first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen has been released. Universal Pictures has adapted the big Broadway hit into what they describe as a "soaring cinematic event." Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Ben Platt leads the way, reprising his role as an anxious, isolated high school kid. As we can see from the trailer, the title character, in his quest for belonging, finds himself in the midst of a complex lie that changes his life.

The trailer sees Evan Hansen, as portrayed by Ben Platt, writing letters to himself. A classmate, who he does not appear to be close with, named Connor Murphy, winds up getting his hands on one of these letters. Soon after, it is revealed that Connor took his own life and had the letter on him when he died. This leads Connor's family to believe that it was a suicide note and that he and Evan were close friends. Thus begins a very complicated and emotional journey for Evan and those around him.

Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder) is in the director's chair. Steven Levenson, who won a Tony for his work on Dear Evan Hansen, adapted the script for the forthcoming movie. The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) also contributed music and lyrics for the movie. The cast also includes Amy Adams (Arrival, Man of Steel), Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Crazy Stupid Love), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Last Man Standing), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give, The Darkest Minds), Colton Ryan (Little Voice, Uncle Frank), Nik Dodani (Atypical, Escape Room), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls, Living the Dream) and Danny Pino (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Cold Case).

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are on board as producers. Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul serve as executive producers. During its run on Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen became a smash hit, winning six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Ben Platt also won Best Actor. The album featuring the Broadway cast was also a hit in its own right, winning a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. Some of the songs include You Will Be Found, Waving Through a Window, For Forever and Words Fai l.

On paper, the studio has every reason to think this could be a big hit. An acclaimed musical. An A-list cast. Big-name talent behind the scenes. However, this is also the same studio that had the exact same ingredients for its adaptation of Cats, and that proved to be one of the biggest bombs in recent memory. At this stage, it's hard to predict which side of the line this one will fall on. But the good news is movie theaters have seen an uptick in business in recent months and by the fall, things should be far better off. Dear Evan Hansen is set to hit theaters on September 24 from Universal Pictutres. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.