A new trailer for Death House is here and it looks like a bloody little treat for horror lovers to enjoy in the near future. This movie has been described as "The Expendables of the horror genre" and, based on what we're seeing here, that seems to be a fair assessment. Whether or not that equates to a good movie is another question entirely, but they've certainly managed to gather together a massive group of genre icons all in one place, which is undoubtedly enticing.

As we see in the trailer, the movie will take place at a state-of-the-art prison for mentally unstable criminals. What could possibly go wrong? While they seem to be keeping many of the money shots at bay until the movie is actually released, we see that the criminals in question aren't going to stay locked up, which is clearly going to be an issue. There are also some blood-soaked secrets hiding in the basement of this mega-sized bad idea institution. It looks like once everything hits the fan, this will turn into a video game-like movie where the "good guys" have to make their way through increasingly challenging levels in order to survive.

The movie chronicles the events that unfold inside a massive, secret prison, dubbed Death House (hence, the title). Things go south when the power breaks down during an exclusive tour. Two agents are then forced to fight their way through a massive maze of horrors, all while being pursued by an army of inmates who have been set free. As they fight to escape, the two are forced to explore the lowest depths of the facility, wherein they discover a supernatural group of evil beings, who represent their only chance of surviving this nightmare.

Rightfully so, the trailer focuses on the best card it has to play, which is its impressive cast of largely unsung horror icons. As the actors appear on screen, the trailer showcases their credits so fans know who it is they're looking at. Some notable names include Kane Hodder, who played Jason in several Friday the 13th movies, in addition to playing Victor Crowley in the Hatchet franchise. There's also Barbara Crampton of Re-Animator fame, who recently starred in the excellent Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, as well as Tony Todd (Candyman), Sid Haig (The Devil's Rejects) and many, many more.

Aside from the trailer, the studio has also released a new poster, which we have for you to check out as well. This horror mashup comes from the mind of director Harrison Smith, who co-wrote the movie with the late Gunnar Hansen. Death House will be available on VOD platforms starting on November 6 before arriving on DVD (sorry, no Blu-ray) just over a month later on December 11. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Cleopatra Entertainment YouTube channel for yourself below.