We haven't gotten a new Charles Bronson movie since Family of Cops 3 way back in 1999. The actor passed away at age 81 in 2003, and there has been a hole in action cinema ever since. Now, one man is stepping in to fill that hole, and you'll either find it indelibly creepy or really cool. It all depends on how you feel about lookalikes and their need to make money off the dead.

Meet Róbert Kovács. He's a dead ringer for Charles Bronson that will have you doing double-takes. Now, he's taken his notoriety for being a Paul Kersey doppelganger, and is giving us essentially a lost Death Wish movie, aptly titled Death Kiss. And, oh, boy. We're not sure what to make of it just yet.

Filmed in Northern California, Death Kiss also features Daniel Baldwin, Richard Tyson, Eva Hamilton, Stormi Maya, Leia Perez, Reese Austyn, and Sam Story. The plot follows a a vigilante with a mysterious past who goes to a crime-infested city and takes the law into his own hands, at the same time protecting a young mother and her child. Hmm, that sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Death Kiss is written and directed by Rene Perez, perhaps best known for Playing With Dolls: Havoc. The movie is produced by Jeff Miller, who also has The Toybox and Ouija House, both on the way, and both starring The O.C. icon Mischa Barton. So why isn't she here, acting alongside Mr. Kovacs? Miller is producing Death Kiss through his company Millman Productions. Gary Jones helped executive produce the action thriller through his company Mosquito Entertainment. And Zach Carter served as Supervising Producer. Says Miller about the upcoming movie.

"Rene's movie is very cool and stylish. It feels like a throwback to the Cannon films of the '80s. After an enthusiastic response at Texas Frightmare Weekend in May, we're excited to show the film to the general public."

The DVD, with special features such as director's commentary and the trailer, will be released December 4th. But first, it will tear up select theater screens on October 2. October Coast has released the first trailer along with the poster.

Arriving in 1974, Death Wish was perhaps Charles Bronson's most beloved movie. It spawned four sequels, which included Death Wish II in 1982, Death Wish 3 in 1985, Death Wish 4: The Crackdown in 1987 and Death Wish V: The Face of Death in 1994. Just this past year, Bruce Willis took on the part of Paul Kersey in Eli Roth's Death Wish remake. Now, we have Death Kiss, which, if you squint just a little, could serve as Death Wish 6.

Action fans will definitely have mixed reactions after seeing Robert Kovacs in action as The Stranger. Some will love it, some will hate it, others will simply see it as a goof. However you slice it up, Death Wish has an unnerving aura twisting around its violent visage. Take a look, and wonder, did we really need a Charles Bronson lookalike making new Charles Bronson movies?