Halloween may be over, but Gravitas Ventures' new horror film Death Link keeps the scares coming! What will it take for social media queen teens to realize in the age of the overshare, the consequences can not only be lasting, but deadly. We're about to find out. Click...if you dare.

In the age of social media, teenagers tell the story that they want people to see, with each video more and more daring than the next. But in this small town, a series of staged 'murder' videos are turning very real. Can they figure out who the murderer is before it's too late?

The cast includes Elise Luthman (The Politician, Do Not Reply), Jessica Belkin (Reboot Camp, American Horror Story), Riker Lynch (Glee, Dancing With The Stars), Matt Rife (After Masks, Wild N Out), Isabella Blake-Thomas (Secret Society of 2nd Born Royals, Shameless), and Alli Simpson (Filthy Rich and Homeless, Hacking High School).﻿ Death Link is directed by David Lipper (Frequency, Full/Fuller House), who also appears in the film, and stars Adam Garcia (Murder On The Orient Express, Coyote Ugly).

David Lipper got his start in the business acing, followed by producing, and now he's off to a great start in his directorial debut. His follow up Wolf Mountain starring Keli Price, Danny Trejo, Tobin Bell, Eddie McClintock and Karissa Lee Staples follows Aj (Keli Price) as he begins having dreams of his parents' death. He decides to go back to the spot where they were killed, accompanied by his brother and his brother's family. But legend has it there is something mysterious roaming these woods.

Writer Dustin Dinoff has his next project The Evil Tenant arriving soon, as well. The story follows Jim (Wyatt Fenner), a young writer who downsizes to a smaller apartment with his girlfriend Maria (Christine Medrano) so that she can afford to support them while he pursues his big break: crafting a television pilot at the behest of his dynamic new manager. Once moved in, Jim settles down to write but finds himself distracted by Danielle and Reggie, an inconsiderate young couple living in the apartment below. Jim's distraction turns into an obsession when he becomes sure that Reggie is deliberately antagonizing him.

Before long, Jim is at the end of his rope, and decides to take drastic measures to achieve his desired peace and quiet. With Wyatt Fenner (Make the Yuletide Gay, Murderbot Productions, Gotham, Bones) and Christine Medrano (Cop Chronicles: Loose Cannons: The Legend of the Haj-Mirage, I Think She Likes You, Gods of Food, Tales From the Closet), Benjamin Franczuszki (American Horror Story, Getting in VI) and Lauren Bell (Self Storage) round out the cast. I love the tag line. 'Living the Dream is a Nightmare." Classic.

Gravitas Ventures is set to release the horror film on Tuesday, November 30 on all of the transactional VOD platforms - iTunes, Amazon, Fandango, Vudu, and all cable and satellite pay per views. Death Link is currently available for preorder on iTunes.